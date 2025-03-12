Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D682 | ISIN: US05587G2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.03.25
22:00 Uhr
28,430 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.03.2025 13:38 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call on Thursday, March 27, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

WEST MELBOURNE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies") will host an investor conference call with a slide presentation to discuss its operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Company plans to release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, prior to the call on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 490729. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2208/51943

The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.bktechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for thirty (30) days following the call at www.bktechnologies.com. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until April 10, 2025, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 51943 to access the replay.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, manufactures high-specification, communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies' SaaS business focuses on new, innovative public safety smartphone services that will make the first responders safer or more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.