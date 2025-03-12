Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF), a leading innovator in AI-powered marketing and advertising technology, is proud to announce updates to its influencer marketing platform SpectrumIQ, enhancing influencer discovery and brand analysis capabilities.

This update underscores BrandPilot AI's commitment to providing marketers with tools to navigate the evolving digital landscape. The new features empower users to discover relevant influencers on emerging platforms, track trending content, and gain deeper insights into brand performance.

"In today's fast-paced digital landscape, marketers need an edge," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "SpectrumIQ's latest enhancements provide that advantage, delivering unique insights and discovery capabilities to stay ahead of the competition."

Key Features of the SpectrumIQ Update:

Expanded Influencer Discovery: Directly search for Snapchat influencers by username or key metrics such as number of views, location, interests and follower count. Filter and discover LinkedIn influencers based on specific criteria including location, follower count, engagement rate and account type.

Daily Fresh Finds: SpectrumIQ now provides daily updates on up-and-coming influencers, creators with trending content, influencers with the most engaged audience, and top performers.

Social Listening Brand Comparison: Users can compare brand account performance, sponsored content activity, creator partnerships, and brand mentions to gain competitive insights.



To further expand its capabilities, BrandPilot AI has also curated a premium list of Web3 and crypto-focused influencers, enabling brands to connect with top voices in the blockchain, DeFi, and NFT spaces. This addition ensures that marketers can engage with high-value creators who drive conversations in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and industry expertise, BrandPilot AI empowers organizations to navigate complex advertising landscapes with precision. The Company's core offering, AdAi combats ad waste by identifying cannibalistic ads in paid search campaigns, while Spectrum IQ, harnesses micro-influencers to maximize ROI for global enterprise brands. For more information about BrandPilot AI and its AI-powered marketing solutions, please visit www.brandpilot.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business objectives, growth strategy, expected benefits of its membership in the Canadian Marketing Association, anticipated outcomes of its AI-powered marketing solutions, and the impact of its upcoming webinar on AI-driven marketing strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the continued adoption of artificial intelligence in marketing, the effectiveness of the Company's technology in reducing advertising inefficiencies, and its ability to engage industry leaders through strategic initiatives. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, competitive pressures, technological advancements, and the Company's ability to execute its business plan successfully. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Readers are advised to evaluate these risks and uncertainties independently and not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

