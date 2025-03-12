Anzeige
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call for Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Finanznachrichten News

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), an innovative leader in enterprise cybersecurity and mobile technology, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

WidePoint's management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)
U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062
International number: 973-528-0011
Access Code: 333097

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. ET on the same day through Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 52176

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



