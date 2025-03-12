MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensor AI to Attend the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

Anzeige
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI), a pioneer in condition-based monitoring and predictive maintenance enabling Industry 4.0, announced today that it is participating in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference on March 16-18, 2025, at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA.

Company executives will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors. Management will be highlighting the Company's recent commercial developments, technology upgrades, and overarching growth strategy.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with MultiSensor AI, please contact your ROTH representative.

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI builds and deploys intelligent multi-sensing platforms incorporating edge and cloud software solutions that leverage artificial intelligence. MSAI's integrated solutions utilize data generated from an array of sensors and sensor modalities including high-resolution thermal imagers, visible and acoustic imagers, as well as vibration and laser spectroscopy sensors, to protect customers' most critical assets. MSAI's platform combines condition-based monitoring data with proprietary edge and cloud software to generate actionable insights which minimize unplanned downtime, reduce maintenance costs, prevent hazards, and extend asset life.

For more information, please visit https://www.multisensorai.com

MSAI Contact:

Alpha IR Group
Michael Cummings or Nicholas Teves
MSAI@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.



