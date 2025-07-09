MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensor AI Unveils MSAI Connect 2.0

Major Platform Upgrade Featuring Enhanced AI capabilities, Automated Work Orders, and a Streamlined User Experience

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. ("MultiSensor AI," "MSAI" or "Company") (Nasdaq:MSAI), a pioneer in condition-based monitoring and predictive maintenance, today announced the launch of a significant upgrade to its asset health monitoring platform. MSAI Connect 2.0 introduces a suite of advanced features designed to further reduce unplanned downtime, streamline operations, and empower users with deeper, more actionable insights.

"This release reflects our deep commitment to delivering high-impact, user-driven innovation," said Asim Akram, Chief Executive Officer. "By automating key workflows, enhancing usability, and expanding our capabilities, we're empowering customers to act faster, work smarter, and achieve measurable reliability gains across their operations."

Key highlights of the release include:

Enhanced AI Functionality: AI-enabled functionality increases with camera disturbance detection, which alerts operators to inadvertent movements in sensors impacting monitoring of critical assets. Additionally, person and motion detection logic has been incorporated and enhanced to reduce false-positive alerts.

Automated Work Orders: The platform now enables fully automated work order generation through a customer's existing Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) systems. This closes the loop between insight and action, accelerating response time and improving maintenance efficiency.

Upgraded and Simplified Dashboard: The redesigned dashboard delivers a more intuitive user experience, making it easier for operations and maintenance teams to access critical information at a glance. Asset level sensor tracking enables real-time monitoring of multiple sensors linked to a single asset, providing greater clarity of overall asset health and performance.

Expanded Sensor Data Support: Expanded supported sensor functions enhance MSAI's multi-sensor capabilities. Sensors from major manufacturers including FLIR and Seek Thermal are now supported. The modular architecture and catalog of supported devices strengthen the platform's ability to provide customers a "single pane of glass" of critical asset health.

Comparative Site Health: Customers with multiple facilities can now compare the performance of sites against key metrics, such as alert response time. A facility scorecard allows operators to quickly understand which sites are outperforming their peers.

Enhanced Alerting Capabilities: Alerting is now more configurable and intelligent, allowing users to define precise thresholds, reduce noise, and prioritize high-impact events. Alerting functionality has been enhanced to allow for dynamic alerting based on comparisons within ROIs, between ROIs, and between assets at multiple locations.

Improved Incident Capture: The platform now provides improved tools for documenting closure codes and ROI data from avoided downtime events, enabling clearer demonstration of value and system impact.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI builds and deploys intelligent multi-sensing platforms incorporating edge and cloud software solutions that leverage artificial intelligence. MSAI's integrated solutions utilize data generated from an array of sensors and sensor modalities including high-resolution thermal imagers, visible and acoustic imagers, as well as vibration and laser spectroscopy sensors, to protect customers' most critical assets. MSAI's platform combines condition-based monitoring data with proprietary edge and cloud software to generate actionable insights that, we believe, minimize unplanned downtime, reduce maintenance costs, prevent hazards, and extend asset life.

For more information or to request a demo, please visit www.multisensorai.com.

Forward Looking Statements

MSAI Contact:

e-mail: ir@multisensorai.com

website: www.multisensorai.com

SOURCE: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/multisensor-ai-unveils-msai-connect-2.0-1046938