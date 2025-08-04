MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensor AI Appoints Luke Grice-Lowe as New Director of International Business Development

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. ("MultiSensor AI," "MSAI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MSAI), a pioneer in condition-based monitoring and predictive maintenance, is proud to announce the appointment of Luke Grice-Lowe as its new Director of International Business Development. In this role, Mr. Grice-Lowe will lead the Company's international expansion efforts across Europe and Asia.

"We're excited to welcome a proven maintenance reliability expert like Luke to the MSAI team as we expand our global footprint," said Asim Akram, Chief Executive Officer. "As a former user of our platform, Luke knows exactly how powerful our technology can be in transforming maintenance operations and driving world-class reliability."

Mr. Grice-Lowe is based in the United Kingdom and is a certified maintenance reliability professional, with 17 years of experience in applied engineering. Mr. Grice-Lowe served in varying roles as part of Amazon's leading reliability and maintenance engineering teams and global strategic maintenance initiatives. His experience includes developing programs in airborne and structure-borne ultrasound, thermography, vibration, oil analysis and autonomous inspection. His responsibilities at Amazon also included developing condition monitoring programs and maintenance and reliability strategies across six continents and 20 countries, including launching emerging markets programs in the Middle East, Latin America and India. Prior to Amazon, Mr. Grice-Lowe served in the British Army as a weapons engineer.

"I started as a passionate user of MSAI's platform, driven by how this product transformed the way I worked to minimize failure and downtime of critical infrastructure," said Mr. Grice-Lowe. "Now, as part of the team, leading international business development, I get to share that same impact with the world - not just as a believer, but as a builder."

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI builds and deploys intelligent multi-sensing platforms incorporating edge and cloud software solutions that leverage artificial intelligence. MSAI's integrated solutions utilize data generated from an array of sensors and sensor modalities including high-resolution thermal imagers, visible and acoustic imagers, as well as vibration and laser spectroscopy sensors, to protect customers' most critical assets. MSAI's platform combines condition-based monitoring data with proprietary edge and cloud software to generate actionable insights that, we believe, minimize unplanned downtime, reduce maintenance costs, prevent hazards, and extend asset life.

For more information or to request a demo, please visit www.multisensorai.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "would" or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's expectations regarding its strategic priorities and objectives, future plans and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

MSAI Contact:

e-mail: ir@multisensorai.com

website: www.multisensorai.com

SOURCE: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/multisensor-ai-appoints-luke-grice-lowe-as-new-director-of-intern-1054707