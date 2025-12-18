Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) (the "Company" or "MSAI"), a pioneer in condition-based monitoring, early threat detection and predictive maintenance, today announced the planned deployment of its reliability monitoring solutions with Manchester Airport Group ("MAG"), one of the United Kingdom's leading airport operators.

MAG has selected MultiSensor AI's monitoring solutions to support proactive maintenance and improve reliability across baggage handling and inspection operations within mission-critical airport environments. The deployment, expected to be completed in Q1 2026, includes handheld thermal inspection capabilities as well as fixed monitoring use cases and will enhance early fault detection and operational uptime.

"We are proud to support Manchester Airport in elevating the reliability and performance of its baggage-handling operations. This win illustrates the expanding market confidence in MSAI's technology and advances our presence in Europe," said Asim Akram, Chief Executive Officer and President of MultiSensor AI. "By delivering real-time condition insights across their baggage-handling systems, we are helping one of the UK's busiest airports strengthen operational performance and enhance the overall passenger experience."

Airports operate in high-throughput, safety-critical conditions where equipment reliability and availability are essential, particularly during peak travel periods. Continuous monitoring enables enhanced visibility into asset condition, helping maintenance teams identify emerging issues and prioritize interventions before failures disrupt operations. MultiSensor AI's platform supports condition-based maintenance practices by detecting thermal anomalies and early signs of degradation during live operations, rather than relying solely on scheduled inspections.

Joe Marquis, Senior Engineering Manager at Manchester Airport, commented, "We selected MultiSensor AI to strengthen the reliability of our baggage handling systems. Continuous thermal monitoring allows our engineering and operations teams to identify degradation earlier, prioritize maintenance activities more effectively, and support consistent system availability during peak periods."

The deployment with MAG supports MultiSensor AI's broader growth strategy, following multiple successful monitoring programs across Europe and North America. The Company continues to focus on asset-intensive industries where uptime, safety, and operational resilience are critical.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI builds and deploys intelligent multi-sensing platforms incorporating edge and cloud software solutions that leverage artificial intelligence. MSAI's integrated solutions utilize data generated from an array of sensors and sensor modalities including high-resolution thermal imagers, visible and acoustic imagers, as well as vibration and laser spectroscopy sensors, to protect customers' most critical assets. MSAI's platform combines condition-based monitoring data with proprietary edge and cloud software to generate actionable insights that, we believe, minimize unplanned downtime, reduce maintenance costs, prevent hazards, and extend asset life.

