Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) ("MultiSensor AI," "MSAI" or the "Company"), a pioneer in early threat detection and condition-based monitoring, today announced the appointment of Todd McKellar as Vice President, Global Sales, effective February 23, 2026.

Mr. McKellar brings more than 20 years of experience leading revenue growth, building strategic partnerships, and scaling go-to-market teams across AI-driven and SaaS technology platforms. He has held senior commercial leadership roles in emerging technology companies, expanding global markets, aligning sales execution with long-term strategy, and building high-performance teams focused on complex, multi-site industrial organizations.

As Vice President, Global Sales, Mr. McKellar will lead the Company's global sales organization with a mandate to build a scalable and disciplined revenue engine that supports adoption of MultiSensor AI's integrated reliability and early threat detection solutions.

Asim Akram, Chief Executive Officer of MultiSensor AI, commented: "Todd's track record of scaling revenue organizations and translating complex AI-driven solutions into measurable customer value aligns directly with our strategic priorities. As we continue expanding across industrial, logistics, and critical infrastructure markets, Todd's leadership will help ensure we convert strong market demand into durable bookings and long-term revenue performance."

The appointment supports MultiSensor AI's ongoing transformation to increase subscription-driven revenue, expand its global commercial footprint, and strengthen forecasting discipline. Over the past six months, the Company has enhanced leadership across product marketing, engineering, finance, and commercial functions to position MSAI Connect and its multi-sensor platform for broader customer adoption. The addition of a dedicated global sales leader further aligns the organization around scaling revenue across enterprise and mid-market customers with disciplined execution.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "would" or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's expectations regarding its strategic priorities and objectives, future plans and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About MultiSensor AI

MSAI builds and deploys integrated condition monitoring and early threat detection solutions through a unified edge-to-cloud software architecture, delivering AI-powered connected intelligence and analytics for asset reliability and performance. Our platform integrates multiple sensing modalities such as thermal, visual and vibration to detect mechanical, electrical and other modes of asset failure, enabling organizations operating high-throughput, automation-rich and power-dense facilities to protect uptime, enhance safety and extend the useful life of their most critical assets.

For more information, visit www.multisensorai.com

