BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), an AI company, Wednesday said it has completed offering of CNY10 billion of CNY-denominated senior unsecured notes.The notes included CNY7.5 billion of 2.70% notes due 2030, and CNY2.5 billion of 3.00% notes due 2035.The company intends to use net proceeds from the offering to repay debt, pay interest, and for general corporate purposes.The notes were sold in offshore transactions outside the United States to certain non-U.S. persons.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX