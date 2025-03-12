DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN), Wednesday announced partnership with CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) to boost cybersecurity transformation.As per the terms of collaboration, Accenture's security services will be integrated with the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform including cloud security, identity protection and next-gen security information and event management.The partnership would benefit organizations by providing customized cybersecurity solutions, helping them to adopt a more proactive and efficient approach to digital defense.In the pre-market hours, Accenture's stock is trading at $328.48, up 0.20 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX