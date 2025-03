LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK), a German manufacturer and retailer of commercial and industrial kitchen equipment, Wednesday announced that its Supervisory Board has extended the contract with Martin Hermann as Chief Technical Officer.The contract is for another five years, which is until August 2030.Martin Hermann was appointed as Chief Technical Officer on 1 September 2022.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX