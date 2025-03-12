WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson (EMR) announced that it has completed acquisition of all outstanding shares of common stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. not already owned by Emerson. AspenTech is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Emerson. Antonio Pietri will retire from his role as CEO of AspenTech. Vincent Servello has been appointed to lead the AspenTech business unit as President.AspenTech's shares of common stock have ceased trading on the NASDAQ. As an independent business unit, AspenTech's results will be consolidated into the Control Systems & Software segment.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX