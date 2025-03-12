Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Annual General Meeting

Pantheon Resources plc (AIM:PANR)(OTCQX:PTHRF) ("Pantheon" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun oil fields in close proximity to pipeline and transportation infrastructure on Alaska's North Slope, is pleased to confirm that the Company's AGM will commence at 3pm today. After the formalities of the AGM have concluded, at approximately 3:10pm, an investor presentation and Q&A will commence.

All shareholders and other interested parties are welcome to listen in. Registration details can be accessed at: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/pantheon-resources-plc/register-investor.

A copy of the investor presentation will be available on the company website prior to commencement of the AGM.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

UK Corporate and Investor Relations Contact

Pantheon Resources plc

Justin Hondris

contact@pantheonresources.com

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio, Charlie Hammond

+44 20 7523 8000

Public Relations Contact

BlytheRay

Tim Blythe, Megan Ray, Matthew Bowld

+44 20 7138 3204

USA Investor Relations Contact

MZ Group

Lucas Zimmerman, Ian Scargill

+1 949 259 4987

PTHRF@mzgroup.us

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf (trillion cubic feet) of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon's stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028. This is based on bringing the Ahpun field forward to FID and producing into the TAPS main oil line (ANS crude) by the end of 2028. The Gas Sales Precedent Agreement signed with AGDC (Alaska Gasline Development Corporation) provides the potential for Pantheon's natural gas to be produced into the proposed 807 mile natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska. Once the Company achieves financial self-sufficiency, it will apply the resultant cashflows to support the FID on the Kodiak field planned, subject to regulatory approvals, targeted by the end of 2028 or early 2029.

A major differentiator to other ANS projects is the close proximity to existing roads and pipelines which offers a significant competitive advantage to Pantheon, allowing for shorter development timeframes, materially lower infrastructure costs and the ability to support the development with a significantly lower pre-cashflow funding requirement than is typical in Alaska. Furthermore, the low CO2 content of the associated gas allows export into the planned natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska without significant pre-treatment.

The Company's project portfolio has been endorsed by world renowned experts Netherland, Sewell & Associates estimate a 2C contingent recoverable resource in the Kodiak project that totals 1.2 mmbbl (million barrels) of ANS crude and c5.4 tcf (trillion cubic feet) of natural gas. Cawley Gillespie & Associates estimate 2C contingent recoverable resources for Ahpun's western topset horizons at 282 mmbbl of ANS crude and 803 bcf of natural gas. Lee Keeling & Associates estimated possible reserves and 2C contingent recoverable resources totalling 79 mmbbl of ANS crude and 424 bcf natural gas.

For more information visit www.pantheonresources.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Pantheon Resources PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire