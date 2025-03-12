WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corp. (AES), Wednesday announced plans to offer senior notes in a registered public offering.The company intends to use the proceeds to repurchase its 3.300 percent senior notes due 2025 through a cash tender offer and to cover related fees and expenses.Meanwhile, any remaining funds will be used to reduce other outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes.AES is currently trading at $11.65 down $0.34 or 2.88 percent in the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX