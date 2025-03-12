Exein, the embedded IoT cybersecurity company, and Supermicro,a global leader in application-optimized total IT solutions, have announced a partnership to redefine embedded security. Exein and Supermicro's collaboration will see Exein's cutting-edge embedded security solutions integrated into Supermicro's industry-leading hardware, ensuring unprecedented protection for enterprises worldwide.

Together, Exein and Supermicro are raising the bar for cybersecurity in edge computing, IoT, and critical infrastructure-securing the future, one device at a time. With Exein's AI-driven security built directly into Supermicro's hardware, businesses can now deploy infrastructure with zero-trust security from the ground up-ensuring resilience against evolving cyber threats.

"We are honored to partner with Supermicro to bring Exein's next-generation embedded security to their industry-leading solutions. This collaboration ensures that security is not just an add-on, but an integral part of the hardware ecosystem-empowering businesses with AI-driven, zero-trust protection from the core. With Exein's technology, Supermicro's offerings will not only be more resilient against evolving cyber threats but also fully compliant with the Cyber Resilience Act, setting a new standard for secure infrastructure worldwide." Gianni Cuozzo, CEO of Exein.

The partnership with Supermicro follows Exein's significant industry partnerships in recent months with MediaTek and Integral Systems. As a result of these partnerships Exein's advanced cybersecurity technology will be embedded in billions of IoT devices worldwide. In 2024, Exein successfully closed a €15m Series B round to drive its ambitious global expansion plans across Europe, the US and Asia.

About Exein

Exein is a leading embedded IoT cybersecurity company with offices in Italy, Germany, and the US. Focused on device-level security, Exein embeds advanced security measures directly into device software, leveraging edge AI for real-time threat detection and response. Exein technologies protect over 1 billion devices daily across sectors including industrial, automotive, and aerospace, aiming to set the global standard for embedded cybersecurity and build the immune system for digital life.

