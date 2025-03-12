Impero A/S: Impero A/S releases outlook for 2025

Company Announcement No. 2-2025

Copenhagen, 12 March 2025

- This message contains inside information -

With reference to preliminary end of year 2024 ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of DKK 38.7M, and the updated EBITDA outlook for 2024 ranging from negative DKK 9M to negative 8.5M (Company Announcement No. 1-2025), the company is pleased to announce the outlook for 2025.

Outlook 2025

Impero operates in a rapidly expanding compliance management software market, driven by regulatory complexity and heightened corporate accountability requirements. As organizations navigate evolving compliance landscapes, the demand for cost-effective, scalable, and user-friendly digital solutions continues to grow. Impero is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, offering a platform that enables businesses to streamline compliance processes, enhance risk management, and ensure regulatory adherence in an increasingly complex environment.



By the end of 2025, Impero expects Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to reach between DKK 46M and 52M, reflecting a growth rate of 19% to 34%.



To support long-term growth, Impero will continue investing in organizational scaling. For 2025, EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK -10M to -8M.



Risk Considerations

As a company serving global customers, Impero is exposed to macroeconomic fluctuations and increasing geopolitical instability. This uncertainty, coupled with an evolving regulatory landscape for our customers, may lead to longer sales cycles and a potential increase in churn rates. The outlook assumes continued progress in the company's current sales pipeline and no further aggravation of the macroeconomic and geopolitical instability currently observed.



Additionally, attracting and retaining key commercial and technical talent, as well as maintaining strong partnerships, remain critical to expansion and enhancing the platform. The timing of new customers commencing the use of the platform can impact whether ARR materializes within the outlook period as well as the development in EBITDA.



To remain competitive, Impero is balancing strategic investments in growth with disciplined financial management, ensuring it maintains sufficient flexibility to eventually become cash flow positive based on the current capital foundation.

Annual Report release

Please note that the figures referenced above are unaudited. The Annual Report 2024 is scheduled to be released on 13 March 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Impero



Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02

E-mail: rss@impero.com



or



Morten Lehmann Nielsen, CFO

Mobile: (+45) 51 17 67 80

E-mail: mln@impero.com



Certified Adviser



HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a compliance management platform. The Impero platform enables companies to easily manage compliance through automation of risk and control management, documentation, and reporting. Impero empowers companies to become more compliant in a scalable, digital, intuitive, and - most importantly - easy way.