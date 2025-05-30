Impero A/S: Impero A/S announces that CFO Morten Lehmann Nielsen steps down

Company Announcement No. 9-2025

Copenhagen, 30 May 2025

Impero A/S announces today that Morten Lehmann Nielsen, the company's Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board, has decided to step down from his position. Morten will continue in his current role until the end of August 2025 to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Morten has decided to pursue his career outside of Impero, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.

"It has been an immense pleasure to work with Morten for the past 3½ years. Morten has helped us establish a solid foundation for running the business towards our goal of balancing continued growth with our aim to become cash flow positive no later than by the end of 2026. I am thankful for having had the opportunity to work together with Morten, and I wish him all the best in his future roles. We have established a strong financial model, and I am looking forward to drive Impero's growth in the periods to come", says Impero's CEO Rikke Stampe Skov.

Impero's operations and strategic direction remain unchanged, and we will continue to execute on our plans and ambitions with the same dedication as always.

Executive Board

As of end of August 2025, Impero's Executive Board will consist of Rikke Birgitte Skov, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02

E-mail: rss@impero.com



Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a compliance management platform. The Impero platform enables companies to easily manage compliance through automation of risk and control management, documentation, and reporting. Impero empowers companies to become more compliant in a scalable, digital, intuitive, and - most importantly - easy way.