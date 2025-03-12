Spinnova Oyj: Inside Information: Spinnova Plc's CEO Tuomas Oijala to leave the Company

SPINNOVA PLC, INSIDE INFORMATION, COMPANY RELEASE 12 MARCH 2025 AT 5.20 P.M. UCT+2

Inside Information: Spinnova Plc's CEO Tuomas Oijala to leave the Company

Spinnova's Chief Executive Officer, Tuomas Oijala, has today informed the Board of Directors of his intention to resign from his position. Mr. Oijala will continue in his position during the 6 months' notice period, leading the ongoing strategy work among other things, and leave at the latest on 12 September 2025.

The Board of Directors immediately initiates a process to find his successor.

Spinnova Plc

For further information, please contact:

Janne Poranen

Chair of the Board of Directors

Tel. +358 20 703 2430

ir@spinnova.fi

Certified advisor:

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

+358 50 520 4098

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

Spinnova - The textile material innovation

Spinnova technology transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed breakthrough patented technology for making textile fibre out of wood pulp or waste, such as leather, textile or agricultural cropping waste, without harmful chemicals or dissolving.

Spinnova technology creates no side streams in the fibre production process, and the SPINNOVA® fibre has minimal CO2 emissions and water use, as well as being biodegradable and recyclable. Spinnova technology uses a mechanical process which gives the fibre the look and feel of a natural cellulosic fibre such as cotton.

Spinnova's shares (SPINN) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.