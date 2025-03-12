This press release is being disseminated pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - On March 11, 2025, Maritime Resources Corp. (the "Acquiror"), acquired 12,500,000 common shares in the capital ("Common Shares") of Emperor Metals Inc. (the "Issuer") at a deemed price of $0.07 per Common Share (the "Transaction"), pursuant to a property purchase agreement dated January 6, 2025 (as amended on March 7, 2025) (the "Purchase Agreement") by and among the Acquiror, 2823988 Ontario Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Acquiror ("282"), and the Issuer. The Acquiror acquired the Common Shares as consideration for 282 transferring to the Issuer 25 mineral claims and one (1) mining lease, representing the Acquiror's interest in the Lac Pelletier gold project located in the Province of Québec.

Prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror did not own any securities of the Issuer. As a result of the Transaction, the Acquiror owns 12,500,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. The Common Shares issued to the Acquiror are subject to a customary 4 month and one day hold period.

The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244337

SOURCE: Maritime Resources Corp.