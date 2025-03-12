Pluxee N.V.: Pluxee announces the launch of its first commercial paper program (NEU CP) for up to 400 million euros

Pluxee announces the launch of its first commercial paper program (NEU CP) for up to 400 million euros

Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 12, 2025 // Pluxee (the "Group") announces the launch of its first program for the issuance of Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) with a limit of up to 400 million euros.

Pluxee will benefit from a flexible and cost-effective short-term funding solution while expanding the available options to support its financial strategy. This program, primarily denominated in euros, is rated A-2 by S&P Global and has been structured by Crédit Industriel & Commercial (CIC) as the Arranger, with CIC, CACIB, BNPP and Société Générale acting as Dealers.

This program enables the Group to continue the diversification of its funding sources initiated with the Spin-off, following the establishment of a 650 million euros revolving credit facility in October 2023 and the subsequent 1.1 billion euros inaugural bond issuance in February 2024.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,400 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet. For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media



Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors



Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

Disclaimer

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other jurisdiction.