Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-March-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
12 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024 
Date of purchase:               12 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      155,747 
Highest price paid per share:         102.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          98.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.5809p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 319,079,645 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (319,079,645) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      99.5809p                    155,747

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
2022              98.20           08:19:20         00326973864TRLO1     XLON 
2166              98.20           08:19:24         00326973907TRLO1     XLON 
1858              98.20           08:19:32         00326974010TRLO1     XLON 
215              98.20           08:19:44         00326974224TRLO1     XLON 
822              98.20           08:19:44         00326974225TRLO1     XLON 
1048              98.40           08:40:16         00326992107TRLO1     XLON 
1091              98.20           08:40:16         00326992111TRLO1     XLON 
1108              98.00           08:40:26         00326992237TRLO1     XLON 
797              98.60           09:02:21         00327014694TRLO1     XLON 
1003              98.60           09:08:43         00327021529TRLO1     XLON 
12               98.60           09:08:43         00327021530TRLO1     XLON 
445              98.60           09:15:01         00327027951TRLO1     XLON 
532              98.60           09:15:01         00327027952TRLO1     XLON 
38               99.60           09:18:06         00327031279TRLO1     XLON 
76               99.60           09:18:06         00327031280TRLO1     XLON 
1642              100.00          09:18:36         00327031863TRLO1     XLON 
97               99.60           09:18:44         00327032021TRLO1     XLON 
946              99.60           09:18:44         00327032022TRLO1     XLON 
1043              99.60           09:18:44         00327032023TRLO1     XLON 
1043              99.40           09:19:47         00327033304TRLO1     XLON 
1022              99.20           09:25:17         00327039087TRLO1     XLON 
1110              99.00           09:33:31         00327047709TRLO1     XLON 
1047              99.20           09:41:49         00327060213TRLO1     XLON 
1072              98.80           09:47:31         00327066277TRLO1     XLON 
844              99.20           10:09:26         00327076450TRLO1     XLON 
1071              98.80           10:13:49         00327076653TRLO1     XLON 
50000             99.00           10:17:41         00327076822TRLO1     XLON 
1103              98.80           10:23:34         00327076965TRLO1     XLON 
339              98.80           10:23:34         00327076966TRLO1     XLON 
1121              98.60           10:24:26         00327076980TRLO1     XLON 
38               98.60           10:30:37         00327077380TRLO1     XLON 
339              98.60           10:30:56         00327077462TRLO1     XLON 
675              98.60           10:30:56         00327077463TRLO1     XLON 
630              98.60           10:30:56         00327077464TRLO1     XLON 
2211              98.60           10:30:56         00327077465TRLO1     XLON 
1052              99.00           10:31:48         00327077516TRLO1     XLON 
1049              99.00           10:32:20         00327077533TRLO1     XLON 
969              100.00          10:49:45         00327078819TRLO1     XLON 
1131              100.00          10:50:13         00327078862TRLO1     XLON 
1108              100.00          10:51:32         00327078960TRLO1     XLON 
80               99.80           10:53:34         00327079126TRLO1     XLON 
1104              100.00          10:56:25         00327079218TRLO1     XLON 
1100              100.00          10:57:23         00327079267TRLO1     XLON 
1101              100.00          11:08:07         00327079909TRLO1     XLON 
1020              99.80           11:15:00         00327080327TRLO1     XLON 
80               99.80           11:15:00         00327080328TRLO1     XLON 
902              99.60           11:15:00         00327080329TRLO1     XLON 
182              99.60           11:15:00         00327080330TRLO1     XLON 
1084              99.40           11:28:34         00327080903TRLO1     XLON 
947              99.40           11:29:45         00327080925TRLO1     XLON 
2092              100.00          11:40:27         00327081534TRLO1     XLON 
1046              100.00          11:40:27         00327081535TRLO1     XLON 
1067              99.80           11:44:16         00327081634TRLO1     XLON 
1078              100.50          12:23:16         00327082958TRLO1     XLON 
1082              100.00          12:25:37         00327083013TRLO1     XLON 
1082              100.00          12:25:38         00327083015TRLO1     XLON 
2124              101.00          12:32:03         00327083710TRLO1     XLON 
1062              101.00          12:32:03         00327083711TRLO1     XLON 
2187              101.00          12:32:03         00327083730TRLO1     XLON 
40               101.00          13:19:43         00327085949TRLO1     XLON 
975              101.00          13:19:43         00327085950TRLO1     XLON 
1015              101.00          13:19:43         00327085951TRLO1     XLON 
1015              101.00          13:19:43         00327085952TRLO1     XLON 
1015              101.00          13:19:43         00327085953TRLO1     XLON 
1047              100.50          13:19:43         00327085954TRLO1     XLON 
1047              100.00          13:42:37         00327087616TRLO1     XLON 
1046              100.00          13:42:37         00327087617TRLO1     XLON 
2101              99.60           13:42:40         00327087620TRLO1     XLON 
1083              99.40           13:48:43         00327088036TRLO1     XLON 
1077              99.40           13:49:13         00327088092TRLO1     XLON 
1051              99.80           13:53:19         00327088406TRLO1     XLON 
1078              99.40           13:56:30         00327088711TRLO1     XLON 
4000              99.60           14:10:09         00327089774TRLO1     XLON 
4000              99.60           14:10:09         00327089775TRLO1     XLON 
156              99.60           14:10:09         00327089776TRLO1     XLON 
2757              99.60           14:10:09         00327089777TRLO1     XLON 
1083              100.00          14:16:00         00327090021TRLO1     XLON 
1243              99.60           14:16:01         00327090022TRLO1     XLON 
2156              99.60           14:16:02         00327090025TRLO1     XLON 
1127              99.60           14:24:41         00327090488TRLO1     XLON 
2064              100.00          14:32:12         00327090950TRLO1     XLON 
1032              100.00          14:32:12         00327090951TRLO1     XLON 
1062              100.00          14:36:28         00327091165TRLO1     XLON 
457              100.00          14:59:05         00327092453TRLO1     XLON 
623              100.00          14:59:14         00327092469TRLO1     XLON 
1080              100.00          14:59:14         00327092470TRLO1     XLON 
123              100.00          15:06:09         00327092811TRLO1     XLON 
334              100.00          15:09:13         00327092936TRLO1     XLON 
304              100.00          15:09:13         00327092937TRLO1     XLON 
319              100.00          15:12:03         00327093102TRLO1     XLON 
441              100.00          15:22:34         00327093835TRLO1     XLON 
1095              101.50          15:25:17         00327093979TRLO1     XLON 
254              101.50          15:25:58         00327094060TRLO1     XLON 
842              101.50          15:25:58         00327094061TRLO1     XLON 
24               101.50          16:14:35         00327097292TRLO1     XLON 
1130              102.50          16:16:06         00327097436TRLO1     XLON 
562              102.50          16:16:06         00327097437TRLO1     XLON 
550              102.50          16:16:06         00327097438TRLO1     XLON 
2606              102.50          16:16:06         00327097439TRLO1     XLON 
400              102.50          16:16:06         00327097440TRLO1     XLON 
814              102.50          16:16:06         00327097441TRLO1     XLON 
1992              102.50          16:16:30         00327097478TRLO1     XLON 
543              102.50          16:16:30         00327097479TRLO1     XLON 
629              102.50          16:16:30         00327097480TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  378828 
EQS News ID:  2099720 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2099720&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2025 13:12 ET (17:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
