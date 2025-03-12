Southern Company: Affordable Energy as Catalyst for Community and Economic Development

By Michael Buteau

Originally published by Public Utilities Fortnightly

For leading energy providers like Southern Company, affordability has long been an essential part of doing business. After all, when energy is not affordable, customers suffer, businesses are at risk, and economic growth opportunities go elsewhere.

Meeting customer needs is and has been the Atlanta-based company's North Star. While it starts with affordability, energy must also be clean, safe, and reliable. All these pillars need to be in harmony to allow for the delivery of resilient and consistent energy that can stimulate and drive economic growth, all while providing an essential service to customers large and small.

Continue reading here.

Image Courtesy of Public Utilities Fortnightly

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Southern Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire