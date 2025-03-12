Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
WKN: 852523 | ISIN: US8425871071 | Ticker-Symbol: SOT
12.03.25
18:49 Uhr
81,60 Euro
-0,91
-1,10 %
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
SOUTHERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
SOUTHERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.03.2025 18:50 Uhr
Southern Company: Affordable Energy as Catalyst for Community and Economic Development

Finanznachrichten News

By Michael Buteau

Originally published by Public Utilities Fortnightly

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / For leading energy providers like Southern Company, affordability has long been an essential part of doing business. After all, when energy is not affordable, customers suffer, businesses are at risk, and economic growth opportunities go elsewhere.

Meeting customer needs is and has been the Atlanta-based company's North Star. While it starts with affordability, energy must also be clean, safe, and reliable. All these pillars need to be in harmony to allow for the delivery of resilient and consistent energy that can stimulate and drive economic growth, all while providing an essential service to customers large and small.

Continue reading here.

Image Courtesy of Public Utilities Fortnightly

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
