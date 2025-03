Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - CEO.CA Technologies Ltd. ("CEO.CA"), the leading investor social network in junior resource and venture stocks, shares exclusive updates with CEOs of junior mining explorers.

Meet the Executives Shaping the Mining Landscape

'Inside the Boardroom' is more than just an interview series - it's a chance to gain firsthand knowledge from industry leaders, understanding their vision, challenges, and strategy.

This week, CEO.CA had the opportunity to sit down with Ivy Chong, President & CEO, Dynasty Gold, (TSXV: DYG) to discuss their recent drill results for its 2,673 meters drill program completed in 2024 at the Thundercloud property, located in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Dynasty Gold

(TSXV: DYG)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-mo1mCSrms

Dynasty is exploring two 100% owned gold projects in mining districts with good local infrastructure: Thundercloud in Ontario and Golden Repeat in Nevada. The company's flagship project, Thundercloud, is located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt, approximately 47 kilometers south of Dryden and 150 kilometers south of the Red Lake Gold camp.

Thundercloud Project Highlights

The Thundercloud project hosts a NI43-101 compliant gold resource, with recent drilling in the Pelham Zone returning significant high-grade intercepts, including:

8.4 grams per tonne (g/t) over 73.5 meters

11 g/t over 12 meters within a broader zone of 3.2 g/t over 70.5 meters

1.0 g/t over 163 meters, including 8.8 g/t over 7.5 meters

1.61 g/t over 94.5 meters including 3.03 g/t over 42 meters

In the fall of 2024, a new mineralized zone was discovered 1 km south of the Pelham Zone by drill hole DP24-06. As the first drill hole in the area, it opens up a new area for exploration and resource expansion.

2025 Drilling Program

The company's upcoming drilling program will focus on a newly discovered mineralized zone, as well as expanding the existing resource at the Pelham Zone, with no debt and a fully funded exploration budget.

