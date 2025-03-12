NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Merchandise trade deficit of Cyprus widened in January from a year ago with both exports and imports rising strongly, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.The goods trade deficit increased to EUR 682.7 million from EUR 555.2 million in the same month last year.Total goods exports surged 39.5 percent year-on-year with shipments to the EU increasing and those to non-EU countries decreasing.Imports of goods jumped 28.9 percent year-on-year.The statistical office also released the final data for December that revealed a 40.6 percent surge in imports and a 13.7 percent increase in exports.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX