C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain and CoinEdge Partner to Launch Next-Generation Crypto Lending Platform

C2 Blockchain, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBLO) a leader in blockchain innovation, has partnered with CoinEdge (CoinEdge.io), a fast-growing cryptocurrency financial services provider, to launch a next-generation crypto lending platform. This joint venture aims to redefine digital asset-backed lending, offering users a seamless way to access liquidity without selling their crypto.

Unlocking Liquidity While Retaining Ownership

The new platform empowers users to borrow against their cryptocurrency holdings, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and other major digital assets. By leveraging crypto as collateral, borrowers can manage debt consolidation, fund investments, or access cash for everyday needs-all while retaining ownership of their assets.

Key Features of the CoinEdge Crypto Lending Platform:

Access cash without selling crypto - Maintain exposure to potential market growth.

Flexible repayment options - Designed to fit different financial strategies.

Debt consolidation solutions - Streamline and manage existing financial obligations.

Institutional-grade security - Real-time monitoring and protection for collateralized assets.

Seamless user experience - Fast approvals and transparent lending terms.

"This partnership with CoinEdge allows us to offer a smarter, more flexible way for crypto holders to unlock liquidity," said Levi Jacobson, CEO of C2 Blockchain, Inc. "With growing demand for alternative financing solutions, our platform provides a secure and efficient option for managing digital assets while optimizing financial opportunities."

"At CoinEdge, we are committed to empowering digital asset holders with innovative financial solutions. Partnering with C2 Blockchain allows us to build a lending platform that is not only secure and user-friendly but also tailored to meet the evolving needs of the crypto community. We believe this is a game-changer for both retail and institutional investors seeking to maximize the potential of their assets while maintaining ownership." - Daniel Buitrago, CEO of CoinEdge

Driving the Future of Crypto Lending

As crypto-backed lending becomes an essential financial tool, this collaboration between C2 Blockchain and CoinEdge positions both companies at the forefront of a rapidly growing industry. The platform is designed for both retail and institutional investors, ensuring scalability, security, and compliance with evolving regulations.

Launch & Next Steps

The CoinEdge lending platform is set to launch in the 2nd Half of 2026, with further developments and integrations planned for the future.

Interested in borrowing against your crypto? Visit CoinEdge.io to learn more and get on the waiting list. For media inquiries, partnerships, or investment opportunities, please contact:

Email: Support@coinedge.io

Website: CoinEdge.io

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. is a blockchain and cryptocurrency investment company focused on strategic digital asset accumulation, mining operations, and Web3 adoption. By leveraging innovative investment models, C2 Blockchain aims to drive institutional cryptocurrency adoption and build long-term value in the decentralized economy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

CONTACT:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: Info@c2blockchain.com

Website: www.C2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc

