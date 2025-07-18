C2 Blockchain Inc. Acquires Additional 14.3 Million DOG Coins, Bringing Total Strategic Reserve to Over 68 Million

With its latest acquisition, C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO) strengthens its position as the leading public market holder of DOG Coin - the Bitcoin-native meme asset.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and treasury management company, announced today the strategic acquisition of an additional 14,307,135 DOG Coins. This purchase brings the company's total DOG holdings to 68,383,573 - the largest reported DOG Coin treasury of any public company to date.

DOG Coin, a meme-native token launched fairly on the Bitcoin blockchain, has rapidly gained recognition as a decentralized digital asset with strong cultural relevance. Its transparent origins and growing community have positioned it as a unique treasury asset for forward-looking public entities.

C2 Blockchain's accumulation of DOG Coin is part of its long-term strategy to bridge digital-native assets with regulated public markets. Through transparent reporting and responsible treasury expansion, the company aims to provide equity market participants with indirect exposure to high-conviction digital assets such as DOG Coin.

DOG Coin holdings by C2 Blockchain are tracked in real time via the company's public dashboard at C2DOG.com. All acquisitions are made using corporate funds and disclosed in accordance with applicable securities laws and best practices.

This latest acquisition further underscores C2 Blockchain's commitment to leading in the intersection of Bitcoin-based innovation and publicly traded infrastructure. The company will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand its DOG Coin reserve based on market conditions and its published treasury roadmap.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements appear throughout the release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of C2 Blockchain Inc. (the "Company"), its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) strategic plans and objectives; (ii) financing initiatives; (iii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; and (iv) the growth or development of its digital asset treasury strategy, including acquisitions of DOG Coin or other blockchain-based assets.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "expect," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "potential," "target," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors-many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company makes no representations or guarantees regarding the future value, liquidity, or regulatory classification of DOG Coin or any other digital asset it may hold. All treasury acquisitions are made using corporate funds and disclosed in accordance with applicable laws and public market standards. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's public disclosures and filings available at OTCMarkets.com .

