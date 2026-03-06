C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Surpasses 724 Million DOG Holdings as Runes Activity Expands Across the Bitcoin Network

Runes Protocol Introduced During the 2024 Bitcoin Halving Continues to Drive New On-Chain Asset Activity

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced that its corporate holdings of DOG (Bitcoin) have increased to 724,881,850.7 DOG, marking a continued expansion of the Company's Bitcoin-native digital asset treasury.

DOG (Bitcoin) is a digital asset issued through the Bitcoin Runes protocol, which launched in April 2024 alongside the most recent Bitcoin halving. The Runes protocol enables fungible digital assets to be created and transferred directly on Bitcoin's base layer, introducing additional transaction activity and expanding the network's on-chain asset ecosystem.

The Company's DOG holdings are custodied with Kraken, and balances are independently verifiable through public blockchain data. C2 Blockchain provides additional transparency through its treasury dashboard at C2DOG.com.

"Bitcoin continues to evolve as both a monetary network and an infrastructure layer for digital assets," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "Our treasury strategy focuses on disciplined participation in that evolving ecosystem, including Bitcoin-native assets such as DOG."

Bitcoin Halving and the Emergence of the Runes Protocol

The April 2024 Bitcoin halving reduced the block subsidy awarded to miners and historically has reshaped the economic dynamics of the Bitcoin network. At the same time, the introduction of the Runes protocol created a new framework for fungible assets directly on Bitcoin.

Public blockchain analytics have indicated that Runes-related transactions have periodically represented a significant share of total Bitcoin network activity since the protocol's launch. Assets issued via Runes, including DOG (Bitcoin), participate directly in this on-chain transaction environment.

While network activity levels may fluctuate over time, the emergence of Bitcoin-native digital assets represents an additional use case for Bitcoin's base-layer infrastructure.

Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

C2 Blockchain incorporates digital assets as part of its broader treasury management strategy. The Company evaluates digital asset acquisitions based on:

Capital availability

Liquidity conditions

Custody infrastructure

Regulatory developments

Long-term strategic alignment with the Bitcoin ecosystem

The Company may increase, decrease, or otherwise adjust its digital asset holdings depending on market conditions, operational requirements, and capital allocation considerations.

Financial Reporting Considerations

Digital assets, including DOG (Bitcoin), are accounted for in accordance with applicable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Under current accounting standards, digital assets may be subject to fair value measurement or other remeasurement requirements. As a result, fluctuations in the market value of DOG (Bitcoin) may impact the Company's reported financial results in future reporting periods.

The Company will provide appropriate disclosures regarding digital asset valuation and accounting treatment in its periodic filings.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company. The Company focuses on digital asset treasury management and Bitcoin-related initiatives within a public-market governance framework.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding digital asset strategy, capital allocation plans, network developments, and future business initiatives.

These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: digital asset price volatility, regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, liquidity constraints, custody risks, cybersecurity risks, and market conditions. Additional information regarding risks is available in the Company's filings on OTCMarkets.com.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements.

