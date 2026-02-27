C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Advances Bitcoin-Native Treasury Strategy with 695.3 Million DOG Holdings

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced that its corporate holdings of DOG (Bitcoin) have increased to 695,262,313 DOG, compared to 680,738,191 DOG previously reported.

The increase reflects the acquisition of 14,524,122 additional DOG (Bitcoin) tokens as part of the Company's ongoing digital asset treasury strategy.

DOG (Bitcoin) is a digital asset issued via the Bitcoin Runes protocol, which launched in April 2024 in conjunction with the most recent Bitcoin halving event. The Runes protocol enables the creation and transfer of fungible digital assets directly on Bitcoin's base layer.

The Company's DOG holdings are custodied with Kraken. Token balances are independently verifiable through public blockchain data, and the Company provides additional transparency through its treasury dashboard at C2DOG.com.

"We continue to execute our digital asset treasury strategy within our capital allocation and governance framework," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "We evaluate Bitcoin-native digital assets in the context of long-term infrastructure developments occurring on the Bitcoin network."

Bitcoin Halving and Runes Protocol Context

The April 2024 Bitcoin halving reduced the block subsidy awarded to miners and historically has altered the economic dynamics of the Bitcoin network. The introduction of the Runes protocol coincided with that halving event, adding additional transaction activity directly on Bitcoin's base layer.

Public blockchain analytics have indicated periods in which Runes-related transactions have represented a significant portion of total Bitcoin network activity. DOG (Bitcoin), as a Runes-issued asset, participates in this on-chain transaction framework.

The Company notes that network activity levels may fluctuate over time and do not necessarily correlate with digital asset price performance.

Digital Asset Treasury Framework

C2 Blockchain incorporates digital assets as part of its broader treasury management strategy. The Company evaluates acquisitions based on capital availability, liquidity conditions, custody considerations, regulatory developments, and overall market factors.

The Company may increase, decrease, or otherwise adjust its digital asset holdings depending on business needs, capital requirements, and market conditions.

Financial Reporting Considerations

Digital assets, including DOG (Bitcoin), are accounted for in accordance with applicable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Under current accounting standards, digital assets may be subject to fair value measurement or other remeasurement requirements. Fluctuations in market price may impact the Company's reported financial results in future reporting periods.

The Company will provide appropriate disclosures regarding digital asset valuation and accounting treatment in its periodic filings.

About DOG (Bitcoin)

DOG (Bitcoin) is a digital asset issued through the Bitcoin Runes protocol and operates directly on Bitcoin's base layer.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company focused on digital asset treasury management and Bitcoin-related initiatives within a public-market governance framework.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding digital asset strategy, accumulation plans, capital allocation, network developments, and future business initiatives.

These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: digital asset price volatility; regulatory developments; changes in accounting standards; liquidity constraints; custody, cybersecurity, or operational risks; and market conditions. Additional information regarding risks is available in the Company's filings on OTCMarkets.com.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements.

