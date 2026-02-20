Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026
C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Grows DOG Treasury to 680.7 Million Tokens Amid Elevated Runes Network Activity

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced that its corporate holdings of DOG (Bitcoin) have increased to 680,738,191 DOG, compared to 674,050,407 DOG previously reported.

The increase reflects the acquisition of 6,687,784 additional DOG (Bitcoin) tokens, representing approximately 1% growth relative to the Company's most recently disclosed holdings.

DOG (Bitcoin) is a digital asset issued through the Bitcoin Runes protocol and operates directly on the Bitcoin network. The Company's DOG holdings are custodied with Kraken. Token balances are independently verifiable through public blockchain data, and the Company provides additional transparency through its treasury dashboard at C2DOG.com.

"We continue to execute our digital asset treasury strategy within our capital allocation and risk management framework," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "Our approach remains focused on disciplined evaluation of Bitcoin-native digital assets as part of our broader balance sheet strategy."

Network Activity Update
Recent publicly available blockchain analytics indicate that Runes protocol transactions represented approximately 69.52% of total Bitcoin network transactions during a recent measurement period. Additionally, DOG (Bitcoin) accounted for approximately 86.77% of total Bitcoin-based memecoin transaction volume, based on third-party data sources.

The Company notes that blockchain transaction metrics are derived from external analytics providers and may vary depending on methodology and timeframe. C2 Blockchain does not independently verify third-party transaction data.

While increased on-chain activity may reflect ecosystem utilization, such metrics do not necessarily correlate with digital asset pricing or future performance.

Digital Asset Treasury Framework
C2 Blockchain incorporates digital assets as part of its broader treasury management strategy. The Company evaluates acquisitions based on capital availability, liquidity considerations, custody arrangements, regulatory developments, and prevailing market conditions.

The Company may increase, decrease, or otherwise adjust its digital asset holdings depending on business needs, capital requirements, or market factors.

Financial Reporting Considerations
Digital assets, including DOG (Bitcoin), are accounted for in accordance with applicable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Under current accounting standards, digital assets may be subject to fair value measurement or other remeasurement requirements. Fluctuations in the market price of DOG (Bitcoin) may impact the Company's reported financial results in future reporting periods.

The Company will provide appropriate disclosures regarding digital asset valuation and accounting treatment in its periodic filings.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's digital asset strategy, capital allocation plans, accumulation intentions, and future business initiatives.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: digital asset price volatility; changes in accounting standards; regulatory developments; liquidity constraints; custody, cybersecurity, or operational risks; capital market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's filings available on OTCMarkets.com.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

CONTACT:
C2 Blockchain Inc.
Investor & Media Relations
info@c2blockchain.com
www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-grows-dog-bitcoin-treasury-to-680.7-million-tokens-amid-1139438

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
