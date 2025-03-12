Anzeige
12.03.2025 21:57 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

Ørsted A/S 
Notice of the 2025 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S 
12-March-2025 / 14:31 CET/CEST 
 
12.3.2025 14:31:25 CET | Ørsted A/S | Notice to general meeting 
 
The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Thursday, 3 April 2025 at 10:00 CEST. The meeting will be held 
at Bella Sky Conference & Event in Denmark. 
 
The agenda for the annual general meeting is as follows: 
 
 . Approval of the annual report for 2024 and appropriation of profits. 
 . Advisory vote on the remuneration report for 2024. 
 . Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. 
 . Amendment of the Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. 
 . Election and remuneration of board members. 
 . Election of auditor.  
The agenda and the complete proposals are further described in the enclosed notice of the annual general meeting. 
All members of the Board of Directors elected by the general meeting are up for election. Dieter Wemmer and Peter 
Korsholm are not seeking re-election. The Board of Directors proposes that Judith Hartmann and Julian David Waldron be 
elected as new members of the Board of Directors. 
On the nomination of Judith Hartmann and Julian David Waldron, Lene Skole, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/ 
S, said: 
"We're very pleased to nominate two strong candidates who bring extensive international leadership experience from 
global organisations. Judith Hartmann has deep knowledge of energy markets and the renewable industry and has held 
executive positions at ENGIE (CFO, Deputy CEO, and co-CEO), Bertelsmann (CFO), and General Electric. She's currently 
Operating Partner at Sandbrook Capital. Julian David Waldron has extensive international executive experience from 
leading finance and operational roles in a variety of large global organisations, including at Suez and Thomson (CFO), 
Technip (CFO and COO), and Albea (CEO), and he has deep knowledge of project and risk management. I look forward to 
having them on board. I'd like to thank Dieter Wemmer and Peter Korsholm for their great service to the Board of 
Directors over the past years." 
Information about the nominated candidates' other managerial functions, experience, and competences is included in the 
notice of the annual general meeting. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Lina Danstrup 
+45 99 55 76 96 
lidan@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its 
science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in 
Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people.  Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the 
group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us.   
 
Attachments 
 . Ørsted CA no. 07 2025.pdf 
 . Notification of the Annual General Meeting 2025.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  378811 
EQS News ID:  2099556 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2099556&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2025 09:32 ET (13:32 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
