Mittwoch, 12.03.2025

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
12.03.25
08:05 Uhr
1,970 Euro
-0,026
-1,30 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
12.03.2025 22:15 Uhr
129 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
12-March-2025 / 09:52 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
  
 
  
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 
 
Cairn Homes PLC 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other 
(please specify): 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: 
 
Name: 
                   City and country of registered office (if applicable): Los Angeles, USA 
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): See Box 10 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
10 Mar 2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
 
11 Mar 2025 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. increased above 6.00% of total voting rights outstanding. Capital Research and 
Management Company increased above 6.00% of total voting rights outstanding. 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                  % of voting    % of voting rights 
                  rights attached  through financial 
                  to shares     instruments 
                                      Total of both in %  Total number of voting 
                                  (9.A + 9.B)     rights of issuer 
 
                  (total of 9.A)  (total of 9.B.1 + 
                           9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   6.00%       0.00%         6.00%        620,247,107 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 5.03%       0.00%         5.03%          
(if applicable) 
 
 
  
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
               Number of voting rights                  % of voting rights 
Class/type of shares ISIN 
code (if possible) 
               Direct    Indirect                   Direct    Indirect 
 
 
IE00BWY4ZF18 
                     37,233,255                          6.00% 
Common Stock 
 
                                                         
 
SUBTOTAL A          37,233,255                         6.00% 
 
  
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
 
               Expiration  Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be  % of voting 
Type of financial instrument date     Conversion Period  acquired if the instrument is     rights 
                                exercised/converted 
 
 
N/A                                                       
 
                       SUBTOTAL B.1                          
 
  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial instrument Expiration  Exercise/      Physical or cash Number of voting   % of voting 
               date     Conversion Period  settlement    rights        rights 
 
 
N/A                                                        
 
                                 SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are 
effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: 
 
               % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
Name             equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
               the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
 
 
Capital Research and     6.00%                              6.00% 
Management Company 
 
 
SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. (a 
mutual fund managed by 
Capital Research and 
Management          5.60%                              5.60% 
 
Company) 
 
Total             6.00%                              6.00%

Done at Los Angeles on 11 Mar 2025.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  378807 
EQS News ID:  2099412 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2099412&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2025 05:53 ET (09:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
