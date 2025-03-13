Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it would like to correct wording previously stated in its March 7, 2025 press release. The Corporation previously stated that it had granted 6,250,000 Performance Warrants (the "Warrants") to Directors and Consultants to the Corporation. The Corporation would like to correct the wording of "Performance Warrants" to "Stock Options." The terms and conditions of the Stock Options remain the same as Performance Warrants terms that were previously disclosed in the Corporation's March 7, 2025 press release.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky's platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies.

