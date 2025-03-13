BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) will implement a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares, effective March 17, 2025.Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market will begin on a split-adjusted basis that day under the existing ticker 'BHAT'.Before the split, 493,820,989 ordinary shares were issued and outstanding. Following the split, every 100 shares will be consolidated into one share with a par value change from $0.01 to $1 per share.The Company's board of directors and shareholders approved the split to enhance share value and meet listing requirements.Wednesday, BHAT closed at $0.039, down 3.70%, and is currently trading after-hours at $0.0344, reflecting an 11.79% decline on the Nasdaq Capital Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX