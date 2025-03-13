Tesla's stock experienced notable gains in early US trading on Wednesday, driven by positive developments in battery technology and favorable macroeconomic conditions. Researchers from RWTH Aachen University conducted a comparative analysis of Tesla's battery cells against those of Chinese competitor BYD, revealing technological advantages in Tesla's manufacturing processes. This insight strengthened investor confidence in the company's long-term competitive position. Additionally, lower-than-expected US consumer price inflation data for February, rising at 2.8% year-over-year, fueled hopes for less restrictive Federal Reserve monetary policy, particularly benefiting growth-oriented technology stocks like Tesla.

Chinese Market Shows Mixed Signals

Despite impressive demand for the redesigned Model Y in China, with approximately 200,000 pre-orders since its January 10 sales launch, Tesla faces broader market challenges in the region. The company delivered over 6,000 vehicles following the official rollout on February 26, with Beijing stores alone reporting nearly 100 daily orders. However, these positive indicators contrast with Tesla's overall performance in China, where sales of locally produced vehicles declined by 28.7% year-over-year in the first two months of 2023, totaling just 93,926 units. Market analysts anticipate Tesla may introduce an electric vehicle priced below $35,000 this year to boost annual deliveries from the current 1.8 million to potentially 2 million vehicles.

