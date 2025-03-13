Nonpartisan Constitutional Scholars/Lawyers and Nonlawyers Across the U.S. Form Nonprofit Corporation Citizens Against donald Trump, Inc. to Defend the U.S. Constitution and Stop Federal Law Violations; File Federal Lawsuit Against Trump, Musk, DOGE and V

For a Courtesy Copy of the Federal Complaint, Please Send Your Email Request To: email@citizensagainstdonaldtrump.org

ST LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / CAT is a non-partisan, nonprofit corporation made up of Constitutional law professors, Constitutional attorneys and non-attorneys who believe in "We the people…" and our great United States Constitution. CAT has been formed by President James W. Schottel, Jr., a St. Louis attorney who has been practicing in the field of Constitutional law for approximately 25 years with his own practice, Schottel & Associates, P.C., formed on May 1, 2000.

Mr. Schottel has been focused on Constitutional law for approximately 20 years; representing the accused in Federal criminal cases and filing Federal civil rights cases.

CAT will be fighting against Donald Trump, his Cabinet and his associates' unconstitutional, illegal orders and actions through litigation, where necessary. However, litigation is costly and CAT will be funded through membership fees, sales of merchandise and donations in support of this very important cause. You can find more information about these matters directly on CAT's website at: citizensagainstdonaldtrump.org

