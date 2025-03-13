Rheinmetall shares climbed to unprecedented heights on Wednesday, jumping over 9 percent to reach a record value of 1,261 euros. This remarkable performance continues the Düsseldorf-based defense contractor's extraordinary success story, having already doubled in value this year after doubling in 2023 as well. The stock has multiplied twelvefold in just three years since the security policy paradigm shift began. The latest surge followed the company's annual financial results and outlook, which initially received a measured response in morning trading before gaining momentum throughout the day, ultimately positioning Rheinmetall as the DAX's top performer. Investors were particularly enthused by the company's dividend increase to 8.10 euros per share, exceeding analyst expectations of 7.62 euros and representing a 40 percent improvement over the previous year's 5.70 euros.

European Defense Boom Drives Future Prospects

What truly captured market attention was Rheinmetall's potential to secure 20-25 percent of European NATO members' defense expenditures over the next five years. The company anticipates these investments could approach one trillion euros by 2030, presenting unprecedented growth opportunities. For 2025, the defense giant forecasts revenue growth of 25-30 percent to 12.2-12.7 billion euros with an operating margin around 15.5 percent. Management indicated these projections might be revised upward once Germany's defense funding package is finalized. With a record order backlog of nearly 55 billion euros and a long-term target of approximately 20 billion euros in revenue by 2027, Rheinmetall's military sector sales alone could reach 26 billion euros by 2030, up from 8 billion in 2024.

Ad

Fresh Rheinmetall information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Rheinmetall analysis...