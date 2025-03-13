Will enhance market recognition and talent acquisition under Mitsubishi Electric brand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that ICONICS, Inc., its U.S.-based software subsidiary engaged in the development, marketing and servicing of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software and cloud applications, will change its name to Mitsubishi Electric Iconics Digital Solutions, Inc. effective April 1, 2025. Additionally, three ICONICS subsidiaries located in the United Kingdom, Czech Republic and Italy will also be renamed during April.

Unifying the name under the Mitsubishi Electric brand is expected to enhance the company's market recognition and global talent acquisition. Additionally, Mitsubishi Electric will leverage its SerendieTM digital platform to accelerate the expansion of ICONICS' business as well as Mitsubishi Electric's factory automation digital solutions business.

