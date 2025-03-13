Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
• EBIT margin 14.8% (previous year 15.1%)
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, March 13, 2024. Despite a difficult economic environment, Interroll achieved good profitability margins in 2024. Order intake was stable at CHF 519.5 million (+3.2% in local currencies). Sales decreased to CHF 527.1 million (-5.3% year-on-year, -2.4% in local currencies). The result decreased to CHF 62.5 million (previous year: CHF 66.3 million). The result margin could be maintained at 11.9% (previous year: 11.9%).
The year 2024 was marked by a lack of sizeable orders in the project business, specially in the e-commerce market, which in order intake could be compensated with a rebound in the product business, but not in sales, as we entered the year already with a low order backlog. Nevertheless, we successfully defended our market position, acquired new customers, and generated good profitability margins.
The strong Swiss franc had as in the previous year a considerable negative impact on order intake and sales in 2024. The negative effect on order intake was -3.2% (previous year: -5.3%) and on sales -3.3% (previous year: -4.6%).
Development by product group
Consolidated sales for the Drives amounted to CHF 181.6 million (previous year: CHF 171.2 million). Consolidated order intake increased by 13.6% to CHF 183.8 million compared to CHF 161.7 million in the previous year.
The Conveyors & Sorters product group generated consolidated sales of CHF 193.0 million, compared to CHF 246.5 million in the previous year. At CHF 186.5 million, order intake was -11.9% below the previous year (CHF 211.7 million).
The product group Pallet Handling generated consolidated sales of CHF 53.9 million (previous year: CHF 39.5 million). Consolidated order intake decreased by -6.1% to CHF 48.8 million (previous year: CHF 51.9 million).
Heterogenous development in the regions
Sales in the Americas amounted to CHF 157.1 million, -18.2% lower than in the previous year (CHF 192.1 million). The order intake amounted to CHF 145.1, a decline of -18.1% (previous year: CHF 177.3 million).
Interroll's sales in the Asia-Pacific region fell by -24.2% to CHF 56.5 million (previous year: CHF 74.5 million). In 2023 Interroll completed a significant project in South Korea which had boosted the previous year's sales and explains almost two thirds of the decline in 2024 compared to 2023. Order intake rose by 5.1% to CHF 64.0 million (previous year: CHF 60.9 million) with China driving this growth through a 10.5% increase in order intake.
Good profitability margins in a challenging economic environment
Solid balance sheet and cash flow development
The operating cash flow decreased by -18.7% to CHF 92.0 million (previous year: CHF 113.2 million).
The gross investment amounted to CHF 20.7 million (previous year: CHF 25.1 million). This includes ongoing renewal investment in our production facilities, and lease capitalization under IFRS 16. Due to delays, some investments planned for 2024 will not take place until 2025/26. The free cash flow reached CHF 77.4 million in the reporting year (previous year: CHF 91.1 million).
Innovation with customer benefit
Dividend proposal
Outlook 2025
As our CEO states, "We are well prepared once the market rebounds. The need for increased productivity combined with the labor shortage is a clear indication that the demand for our solutions will grow." Our commitment to "Quality, Speed, and Simplicity" drives us, and our core values, such as our passion for customers, define our culture. This dedication, combined with our platform strategy, innovative drive, and global presence, makes Interroll unique and ideally positioned for future growth.
Development of key figures 2020-2024
Financial calendar 2025
Contacts
Heinz Hössli
Interroll Investor Relations website
Interroll shares
About Interroll
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Interroll Holding AG
|Via Gorelle 3
|6594 S.Antonino
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 850 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 91 850 25 55
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@interroll.com
|Internet:
|www.interroll.com
|ISIN:
|CH0006372897
|Valor:
|637289
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2099676
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2099676 13-March-2025 CET/CEST