Medienmitteilung

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR DocMorris erreicht Ziele 2024, erwartet ein Rx-Wachstum von rund 50 Prozent im ersten Quartal 2025 und plant Kapitalerhöhung Umsatz- und Ergebnisziele 2024 erreicht

Non-Rx-Geschäft Deutschland profitabel

TeleClinic steigert Umsatz und Ertrag deutlich

Erwartetes Rx-Wachstum von rund 50 Prozent im ersten Quartal 2025

DocMorris plant Kapitalerhöhung von rund CHF 200 Mio. Im Jahr 2024 etablierte sich das elektronische Rezept in Deutschland als neuer Standard. Dies spiegelt sich auch bei DocMorris wider: Das Geschäft mit verschreibungspflichtigen Arzneimitteln (Rx) verzeichnete einen deutlichen Aufwärtstrend und wächst seit der CardLink-Einführung im April 2024 kontinuierlich. Parallel dazu erzielte das Non-Rx-Geschäft Deutschland [1] ein positives Betriebsergebnis auf EBITDA-Stufe. Mit der Schliessung des Standorts Halle und Einstellung der Marke 'Zur Rose' in 2024 schloss DocMorris das Breakeven-Programm erfolgreich ab. Das Unternehmen erreichte damit die im August 2024 angepassten Erwartungen für das Berichtsjahr: Der Aussenumsatz [2] erhöhte sich gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 4.6 Prozent, respektive 6.7 Prozent in Lokalwährung, auf CHF 1'085.0 Mio. Alle Geschäftsbereiche trugen zum Umsatzwachstum bei. Das bereinigte EBITDA beläuft sich auf minus CHF 48.6 Mio. Die Anzahl aktiver Kunden [3] stieg von 9.1 Millionen per Ende 2023 auf 10.3 Millionen per Ende 2024. Positive Entwicklung aller Geschäftsbereiche in Deutschland

Bei einem Wachstum von 6.9 Prozent in Lokalwährung gegenüber dem Vorjahr erzielte DocMorris 2024 in Deutschland einen Aussenumsatz von CHF 1'022.0 Mio. Aufgrund der erhöhten Rx-Marketingmassnahmen reduzierte sich das bereinigte EBITDA auf minus CHF 47.2 Mio. (Vorjahr: minus CHF 31.8 Mio.). Im Rx-Geschäft gelang es, die Auswirkungen des bis April 2024 eingeschränkten Marktzugangs durch eine intensivierte Marketingkampagne zur Neukundengewinnung in den verbleibenden acht Monaten mehr als auszugleichen. Die Rx-Neukundenzahl verdreifachte sich in 2024 im Vergleich zum Vorjahr und verfünffachte sich vom vierten Quartal 2023 zum vierten Quartal 2024. Die Kundenloyalität und Wiederbestellrate von E-Rezept-Neukunden ist gegenüber Papierrezeptkunden signifikant besser. Nach der erfolgreichen Einführungskampagne zum Start des E-Rezepts setzt DocMorris nun die nächste Stufe ihrer strategischen Kommunikation um. Die neue Werbekampagne unter dem Slogan 'Mach's Dir Doc einfach!' mit gleichnamigen Song soll sicherstellen, dass die CardLink-Rezepteinlösung nachhaltig im Gedächtnis bleibt und die Zahl der DocMorris-App-Downloads und Bestellungen weiter gesteigert wird. Mit der Lancierung der CardLink-Lösung in der medpex-App im März 2025 und Apotal-App im zweiten Quartal 2025 soll die aktive Kundenbasis dieser Marken zukünftig noch besser nutzbar sein. Im Non-Rx-Geschäft erzielte DocMorris ein positives Betriebsergebnis auf EBITDA-Stufe. Margenverbesserungen, Skalierung von Retail Media und Marktplatz, Verstärkung des Eigenmarkengeschäfts sowie weitere Verbesserungen der operativen und der Marketing-Effizienz steigerten die Profitabilität. Damit sollten die Voraussetzungen für profitables Wachstum geschaffen sein. TeleClinic erzielte einen deutlich positiven EBITDA-Beitrag von gut CHF 3 Mio. bei einer Umsatzverdoppelung auf CHF 11 Mio. Angesichts der steigenden Nachfrage vonseiten Patienten, Ärzten und strategischer Partner geht TeleClinic weiterhin von einem starken Umsatz- und noch stärkeren Ertragswachstum für die kommenden Jahre aus. Trendwende in Spanien und Frankreich

Im Segment Europa steigerte DocMorris 2024 den Umsatz gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 3.6 Prozent in Lokalwährung auf CHF 63.1 Mio. Das bereinigte EBITDA konnte von minus CHF 3.0 Mio. auf minus CHF 1.4 Mio. verbessert werden. Diese positive Trendwende ist das Ergebnis eines neuen Modells zur Gewinnung profitabler Kunden, das wieder auf Wachstum ausgerichtet ist. CO 2 e-Emissionen um 67 Prozent reduziert

Im Jahr 2024 erzielte DocMorris erhebliche Fortschritte in ihrer Umweltbilanz: Durch die Umstellung auf klimaneutralen Strom aus erneuerbaren Energien konnte das Unternehmen die CO 2 e-Emissionen im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 67 Prozent senken. Zudem sind weitere Massnahmen zur Reduktion der Emissionen bis zum Net Zero geplant, die im TCFD-Bericht (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) beschrieben werden. Der Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2024 orientiert sich erstmals weitgehend an den «European Sustainability Reporting Standards» (ESRS), die auf der EU-Richtlinie «Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive» (CSRD) basieren. Ausblick

DocMorris erwartet weiterhin Wachstum in allen Geschäftsbereichen. Im Rx-Geschäft beträgt das erwartete Umsatzwachstum für das erste Quartal 2025 gegenüber dem Vorjahr rund 50 Prozent auf Basis der Entwicklung bis Ende Februar. Ein weiterführender Ausblick inklusive einer kurz- und mittelfristigen Erwartung wird im Rahmen der Durchführung der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung bekanntgegeben. Kapitalerhöhung

DocMorris prüft verschiedene Optionen für eine Eigenmittelaufnahme von rund CHF 200 Mio., in erster Linie durch eine Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht für bestehende Aktionäre. Ziel ist es, die Bilanz zu stärken, um strategische Ziele, wie die Gewinnung neuer Rx-Kunden über die nächsten Jahre, zusätzlich zu unterstützen und eine allfällige Rückzahlung der CHF 95 Mio. Wandelanleihe 2026 sicherzustellen. Die Gesellschaft hat für die Evaluation, Strukturierung, Terminierung und Abwicklung Banken mandatiert. Die Ergebnisse der Evaluation sowie notwendige Anträge an die Generalversammlung vom 8. Mai 2025 werden im Rahmen der Publikation des Umsatzes zum ersten Quartal 2025 am 10. April 2025 kommuniziert. Share Lending Facility: Im Falle einer Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechten werden Bezugsrechte für neue Aktien den im Rahmen einer Share Lending Facility ausgeliehenen Aktien zugeteilt. Diese Facility wurde im Rahmen der Emission der Wandelanleihen zum Ermöglichen des Hedgings derselben geschaffen (ca. 3 Millionen Aktien, die Mehrheit derzeit verliehen). Die Borger im Rahmen der Share Lending Facility sind vertraglich verpflichtet, diese Bezugsrechte zurückzugeben. Besitzern von Wandelanleihen, die auch Borger im Rahmen der Share Lending Facility der Gesellschaft sind, werden wahrscheinlich alternative Optionen proportional zu ihrem Bestand angeboten werden. Der Geschäftsbericht, der auch den Nachhaltigkeitsbericht beinhaltet, wurde heute publiziert und kann hier heruntergeladen werden. Kennzahlen, in Mio. CHF 2024 2023 Aussenumsatz 1) 2) 1'085.0 1'037.5 Aussenumsatz in % zum Vorjahr in Lokalwährung 1) 2) 6.7% -7.4% Aussenumsatz in % zum Vorjahr 1) 2) 4.6% -10.5% Nettoumsatz 2) 1'017.0 966.9 Nettoumsatz in % zum Vorjahr 2) 5.2% 3.9% Nettoumsatz 1'017.0 969.5 Nettoumsatz in % zum Vorjahr 4.9% 4.1% Bruttomarge in % des Nettoumsatzes 21.3% 21.0%

Bereinigtes Betriebsergebnis vor Abschreibungen und Wertminderungen

(EBITDA bereinigt) -48.6 -34.9 in % des Nettoumsatzes 2) -4.8% -3.6% Betriebsergebnis vor Abschreibungen und Wertminderungen (EBITDA) -43.9 -38.4 in % des Nettoumsatzes -4.3% -4.0% Betriebsergebnis (EBIT) -89.8 -83.2 in % des Nettoumsatzes -8.8% -8.6% Unternehmensergebnis aus fortgeführten Geschäftsbereichen -97.3 -117.6 in % des Nettoumsatzes -9.6% -12.1% Unternehmensergebnis aus nicht fortgeführten Geschäftsbereichen 0.0 199.8 Unternehmensergebnis -97.3 82.3 in % des Nettoumsatzes -9.6% 8.5% Eigenkapital 340.1 430.5 in % der Bilanzsumme 43.7% 49.7% Investitionen 3) 28.6 31.3 Personalbestand in Vollzeitstellen 4) 1'454 1'401

DocMorris

Die Schweizer DocMorris AG ist ein führendes Unternehmen in den Bereichen Online-Apotheke, Marktplatz sowie professionelle Gesundheitsversorgung mit starken Marken in Deutschland und weiteren europäischen Ländern. Die Belieferung erfolgt hauptsächlich aus dem hochautomatisierten Logistikzentrum im niederländischen Heerlen mit einer Kapazität von 27 Millionen Paketen pro Jahr. In Spanien und Frankreich betreibt das Unternehmen den in Südeuropa führenden Marktplatz für Gesundheits- und Pflegeprodukte. Mit ihrem Geschäftsmodell bietet DocMorris ihren Patienten, Kunden und Partnern ein breites Spektrum an Produkten und Dienstleistungen. Sie verfolgt damit die Vision, ein digitales Gesundheitsökosystem zu schaffen, in der die Menschen ihre Gesundheit mit einem Klick managen können. Im Jahr 2024 erzielten rund 1'600 Mitarbeiter in Deutschland, den Niederlanden, Spanien, Frankreich, Portugal und der Schweiz mit über 10 Millionen aktiven Kunden einen Aussenumsatz von CHF 1'085 Mio. 