Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has now commenced an extensive sampling and mapping work program to follow-up on and extend previously identified veins that make up approximately 15km of veining extending along strike from the historic Carrizal Alto mine.
This active 2025 work program will continue work delineating the vast vein system on Carrizal property and aid in refining future drill targets. All samples will be sent for assay and the Company expects a steady stream of assay results shortly.
Figure 1: Brecciated vein from Level 7 of artisanal workings
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/244415_dd829b6cf4c73861_001full.jpg
Red Metal Resources President and CEO, Caitlin Jeffs stated, "We are now underway with our 2025 work program and are excited to build on our previous discoveries of up to 5.77% Copper. We believe we are in the top of a large IOCG system and that we are in the early stages of showing its full potential."
Figure 2: Overview of Farellon Project, Carrizal, Chile
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/244415_dd829b6cf4c73861_002full.jpg
(1)Management cautions that prospecting surface rock samples and associated assays, as discussed herein, are selective by nature and represent a point location, and therefore may not necessarily be fully representative of the mineralized horizon sampled.
A 2022 work program focused on mapping veins along strike of, and to the east of the main Farellon structure with the goal of developing new drill targets. New veins mapped and sampled include the Gorda vein which was drilled in Hole FAR-22-020. The Gorda vein lies 250 metres east of the Farellon structure which was mapped and sampled along strike for a full kilometre. A further five veins were identified and sampled in detail to develop 2025 and future drill targets throughout the property.
Highlights
- A high sample return of 5.77% Cu, 1.55% Co and 0.11 g/t Au two kilometres along strike to the north of the recent drilling on the Farellon structure
- Three veins mapped, each demonstrating over a kilometre of prospective strike length with mineralized grab samples
Table 1: Grab Sample Highlights (1)(2)
|Sample
Number
|Northing
UTM
|Easting
UTM
|Elevation
(asl)
|Weight of Sample
(Kg)
|Au g/t
|Co%
|Cu%
|500818
|6888943
|309490
|553
|1.54
|1.74
|0.047
|6.26
|500902
|6891077
|310916
|632
|1.63
|0.11
|1.545
|5.77
|500832
|6889540
|311547
|540
|1.82
|0.22
|0.021
|5.66
|500895
|6890377
|310310
|631
|1.58
|0.63
|0.146
|5.18
|500887
|6889724
|311958
|495
|0.94
|0.32
|0.063
|5.06
|500803
|6889197
|309735
|561
|2.21
|0.04
|0.019
|4.89
|500822
|6888323
|309800
|647
|1.96
|3.43
|0.015
|4.59
|500830
|6889441
|311412
|524
|1.71
|0.67
|0.027
|4.11
|500827
|6888543
|310082
|618
|1.71
|4.91
|0.094
|3.70
|500894
|6890373
|310305
|631
|0.45
|0.13
|0.028
|3.41
|500844
|6888968
|310724
|496
|1.48
|0.27
|0.024
|3.37
|500854
|6889477
|310518
|582
|1.05
|3.28
|0.160
|3.16
|500837
|6889267
|311117
|527
|0.67
|1.97
|0.029
|3.03
|500814
|6889114
|309667
|587
|1.51
|0.19
|0.057
|2.79
|500858
|6889836
|310979
|582
|2.46
|2.06
|0.002
|2.70
|500834
|6889309
|312021
|472
|1.52
|0.45
|0.054
|2.64
|500824
|6888423
|309869
|621
|1.32
|0.74
|0.136
|2.61
|500833
|6890107
|311855
|522
|1.12
|0.21
|0.071
|2.52
|500820
|6888717
|309359
|592
|3.64
|0.45
|0.036
|2.50
|500831
|6889472
|311475
|533
|1.91
|0.02
|0.015
|2.39
|500859
|6889807
|310888
|564
|1.14
|0.17
|0.019
|2.11
|500840
|6888767
|310417
|546
|1.07
|0.81
|0.018
|2.06
|500850
|6888284
|310247
|572
|1.5
|1.57
|0.029
|1.90
|500816
|6889020
|309583
|594
|3.62
|0.38
|0.020
|1.88
|500868
|6890705
|311339
|574
|1.43
|0.09
|0.085
|1.77
|500886
|6889679
|312500
|457
|0.93
|0.22
|0.002
|1.76
|500806
|6889420
|309857
|575
|1.3
|0.09
|0.036
|1.69
|500819
|6888717
|309359
|592
|2.64
|0.47
|0.048
|1.54
|500855
|6889630
|310681
|596
|1.19
|0.87
|0.025
|1.54
|500852
|6889527
|310785
|561
|1.86
|0.24
|0.193
|1.21
|500829
|6889352
|311252
|539
|3.43
|0.65
|0.073
|1.20
|500856
|6889748
|310735
|570
|2.31
|0.22
|0.024
|1.15
|500835
|6889244
|311891
|496
|3.24
|1.54
|0.001
|0.94
|500838
|6889227
|311054
|548
|1.26
|1.89
|0.019
|0.88
|500892
|6889011
|312361
|435
|0.8
|0.01
|0.033
|0.86
|500826
|6888696
|310059
|627
|1.75
|1.79
|0.003
|0.84
|500801
|6889269
|309795
|596
|1.96
|0.09
|0.121
|0.82
|500823
|6888344
|309815
|637
|2.74
|0.22
|0.006
|0.75
|500853
|6889444
|310665
|578
|2.95
|0.43
|0.026
|0.66
|500802
|6889233
|309758
|580
|1.67
|0.04
|0.062
|0.55
|500825
|6888485
|309930
|617
|1.02
|2.20
|0.030
|0.50
(1) Management cautions that prospecting surface rock samples and associated assays, as discussed herein, are selective by nature and represent a point location, and therefore may not necessarily be fully representative of the mineralized horizon sampled.
(2) This table represents a selection of highlights including 41 samples out of 102 samples taken
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Caitlin Jeffs, P. Geo, who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Red Metal Resources Ltd.
Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing clean energy and strategic minerals projects. The Company's portfolio of projects include seven separate mineral claim blocks and mineral claim applications, highly prospective for Hydrogen, covering 172 mineral claims and totaling over 4,546 hectares, located in Ville Marie, Quebec and Larder Lake, Ontario, Canada. As well, the Company has a Chilean copper project, located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol RMES, on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol I660.
Forward-Looking Statements - All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Red Metal provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the ability to raise adequate financing, receipt of required approvals, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Red Metal's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Red Metal has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Red Metal disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.
