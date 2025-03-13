BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF), an automotive parts supplier, Thursday reported that its fiscal 2024 earnings grew to 371 million euros from last year's 266 million euros. Earnings per share were 3.18 euros, up from 2.38 euros a year ago.Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT was 470 million euros, up from 464 euros in the prior year.Operating income, meanwhile, declined to 446 million euros from 486 million euros a year ago. Operating income margin was 5.6 percent, down from 6.1 percent a year ago.Reported sales were 8.025 billion euros, slightly higher than 7.954 billion euros a year ago.Based on the 2024 results, the Company management will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 16 to pay a dividend of 0.95 euro per share.As announced in late February, FORVIA HELLA expects to generate currency-adjusted sales of between around 7.6 billion euros and 8.0 billion euros and an operating income margin of around 5.3 to 6.0 percent in the current fiscal year 2025. The company said its outlook reflects continued challenging market environment.CEO Bernard Schäferbarthold said, 'In 2025, the market will not give us a tailwind. Vehicle production will remain volatile and, according to current forecasts, will only maintain the level of the previous year. We see increased uncertainties, particularly with regard to the first half of the year. Especially in this phase, it will be particularly important to further expand our business in the Asian and American markets, to further improve our cost structures and our competitiveness, and at the same time to invest sustainably in automotive technologies of the future.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX