LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings Plc (IGG.L), a financial and trading services provider, on Thursday recorded an increase in revenue for the third quarter, mainly due to stronger market conditions.IG Group said: 'Q3 revenue growth reflected stronger market conditions and an increase in active clients. New customer acquisition has improved, and there is more to do to ensure stronger, sustained growth.'For the three-month period to February 28, the company registered total revenue of 268 million pounds, higher than the 240.1 million pounds, recorded for the same period last year. The number of active clients across the Group increased to 272,700 from the previous year's 266,800.For the year-to-date period, the Group recorded total revenue of 790.5 million pounds, compared with 712.7 million pounds a year ago. The number of active clients moved up to 328,000 from 323,100 in the prior year.