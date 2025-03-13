Pioneering plant microbiome research: Julia Vorholt receives 2025 Novonesis Biotechnology Prize from the Novo Nordisk Foundation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Julia Vorholt's work has changed how we think about plant health. Her innovative research on plant microbiomes holds the potential to transform agriculture. For her achievements, the microbiologist is receiving the Novonesis Biotechnology Prize.

Plants are not alone. Just as humans rely on gut bacteria for digestion and immunity, plants also have communities of beneficial microbes living on and inside them. These allies, invisible to our eyes, help plants to fight pathogens, withstand environmental stress and grow more vigorously.

But how do these microbial communities work? And can we harness their power to make agriculture more sustainable? These questions have driven Professor Julia Vorholt's groundbreaking research work, which has now earned her the 2025 Novonesis Biotechnology Prize, awarded by the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

"Receiving this prize is a tremendous honour," says Vorholt, who is Professor of Microbiology at ETH Zurich. "The recognition is overwhelming, and it highlights the importance of understanding microbial communities and their role in plant health," she adds.

Deciphering the hidden world of plant microbiomes

Historically, plant microbiology research focused on microbes that make plants sick. But Julia Vorholt took a different perspective. Rather than concentrating on plant diseases, she looked at the microbes that naturally inhabit leaves, known as the phyllosphere. Her research revealed that these tiny organisms do not exist randomly but rather form structured, functional communities as ecosystems in their own right.

Some of these microbes protect against disease, and others assist plants in nutrient uptake or help them to survive harsh conditions. In turn, plant-associated microbes benefit from their host by gaining access to fixed carbon and multiplying steadily, colonising new leaves as the plant grows.

"These microbial communities follow assembly rules," Vorholt states. "By understanding how they establish themselves and how the microbes interact in a community, we may find natural and sustainable ways to improve plant health."

Vorholt's approach began with isolating and identifying individual bacteria (altogether several hundred different species from leaves), eventually enabling her and her team to construct defined microbial communities that colonise plants under controlled conditions in the laboratory. By studying them in isolation and in a multitude of combinations, the team uncovered interactions that promote plant resilience and growth.

"When I started studying plant microbiomes more than 20 years ago, most research focused on pathogens, which harm plants, or mutualists, such as rhizobial bacteria and mycorrhizal fungi, which help plants to absorb nutrients," Vorholt explains. "I wanted to explore the many other microbes living on plants that were thought to be neutral or unimportant."

At the time, the idea that complex microbial communities as a whole could influence plant health was not widely accepted. But as research on the human microbiome grew, scientists began seeing similarities with plants, and interest in the field took off.

From understanding to application

Julia Vorholt's research has the potential to revolutionise agriculture. By studying how tiny microbes interact with plants, scientists can develop biosolutions - natural ways to help crops resist pathogens more effectively or to grow better while reducing the need for chemical pesticides and fertilisers.

Professor Detlef Weigel, Chair of the Novonesis Biotechnology Prize Committee, explains: "Her work has changed how we think about plant health. The myriad microbes on plants are not just passengers - they can actively protect crops from disease and help them to thrive. By figuring out how these tiny organisms work together, Professor Vorholt is paving the way for farming methods that rely less on chemicals and more on nature, making agriculture both more sustainable and more productive."

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, adds: "Julia Vorholt's discoveries are groundbreaking. She has shown that microbes play a fundamental role in the survival of plants. Her ability to distil complex science down to its mechanistic basis could lead to transformative agricultural innovations that will help crops to grow healthier and withstand climate challenges while reducing environmental impact."

Summarising her vision, Vorholt states: "If we can predict how complex plant microbiomes come together and function, we can develop strategies that naturally enhance crop resilience and productivity."

Unlocking the power of the microbiome

Julia Vorholt's research has already shown promise in making a model plant more resistant to disease, and this knowledge can now be exploited in designing natural treatments that support crop health and productivity.

"Initially, many experts dismissed the idea that commensal microbes had any real impact on plant health," she recalls. "But our research and that of others has since shown that plants are highly attuned to these microbes. They recognise even harmless bacteria and modulate their immune responses accordingly, tuning their microbiomes in ways that affect overall health."

Her team has also discovered that plants use specific molecular components to maintain a balanced microbiome - paralleling how disruptions in immunity can lead to dysbiosis in the human microbiome.

"Despite the obvious differences between plants and humans, we see striking similarities in how the respective hosts manage their microbial communities," Vorholt adds.

Much more to discover

Julia Vorholt's research has helped to shift how scientists think about plant health, positioning microbiomes as fundamental components of plant well-being.

"We are only beginning to unlock the full potential of microbes in agriculture," she says. "Our goal is to advance fundamental understanding of how microbial communities are built and to help us translate that knowledge into strategies that preserve beneficial microbes. By investigating these microbial communities and their interactions, we aim to contribute to advancing targeted strategies to protect crops and enhance food security."

By studying plant microbiomes, Vorholt's team has shown that the composition of microbial communities follows predictable patterns. More importantly, they could predict interaction outcomes solely based on the properties of individual microbes - an essential step toward developing biotechnology solutions, including tailored microbial treatments that naturally suppress harmful microbes.

Receiving the 2025 Novonesis Biotechnology Prize not only honours Vorholt's work but also highlights its potential to transform agriculture. By leveraging beneficial microbes instead of synthetic chemicals, her research is paving the way for healthier crops, higher yields and a more sustainable future for global food production.

About Julia Vorholt

1997 : PhD in Microbiology, University of Marburg; research work at Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology, Marburg, Germany

: PhD in Microbiology, University of Marburg; research work at Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology, Marburg, Germany 1998 : Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Washington, Seattle, USA

: Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Washington, Seattle, USA 1999-2001 : Group Leader, Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology, Marburg, Germany

: Group Leader, Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology, Marburg, Germany 2001-2006 : Independent Group Leader, CNRS (National Centre for Scientific Research), Toulouse, France

: Independent Group Leader, CNRS (National Centre for Scientific Research), Toulouse, France 2006-present : Professor of Microbiology, ETH Zurich, Switzerland

: Professor of Microbiology, ETH Zurich, Switzerland 2012 : Elected Member, German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina

: Elected Member, German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina 2019 : Elected Member, European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO)

: Elected Member, European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) 2020-present : Co-Director, National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) Microbiomes, Switzerland

: Co-Director, National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) Microbiomes, Switzerland 2024 : Feodor Lynen Medal

: Feodor Lynen Medal 2024: Elected International Member, United States National Academy of Sciences

About the Novonesis Biotechnology Prize

The Novonesis Biotechnology Prize recognises outstanding research or technological contributions that benefit the development of biotechnological science for innovative solutions. The Prize is awarded annually by the Novo Nordisk Foundation and aims to raise awareness of basic and applied biotechnology research.

It is accompanied by DKK 5 million (€672,000), comprising:

DKK 4.5 million (€605,000) as a research grant

DKK 0.5 million (€67,000) as a personal award

Additionally, the Foundation awards DKK 0.5 million for hosting an international symposium within the recipient's research field(s).

