LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills reported fiscal 2024 profit before tax of 88.3 million pounds compared to 55.4 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 37.2 pence compared to 28.8 pence. Underlying profit before tax was 130.4 million pounds, up 38%. Underlying earnings per share was 62.5 pence compared to 52.9 pence.For the year ended 31 December 2024, Group revenue was 2.40 billion pounds, an increase of 7% from previous year. Group revenue was up 10% in constant currency.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX