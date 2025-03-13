LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus Plc (GNS.L), a biotechnology company, said on Thursday that it has appointed Andy Russell as Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 1 to succeed Alison Henriksen, who will retire on July 31.Russell will join Genus after nearly 12 years with medical device maker, Smith & Nephew Plc, where he currently serves as Senior Vice President of Group Finance. Before joining Smith & Nephew, he spent 17 years with KPMG.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX