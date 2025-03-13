LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L) on Thursday said that it now expects an Adjusted EBIT margin modestly above 21 percent for the full year ending in March. This is higher than the earlier outlook of around 21 percent.According to the company, the Adjusted EBIT margin gained from an all-round-performance across all three sectors, as a result of favourable product and portfolio mix and good operational delivery.Halma's guidance for good organic constant currency revenue growth for fiscal 2025 remains unchanged from when announced with its half-yearly results in November 2024.Halma Plc, a British group of safety equipment companies, added that the appreciation of Sterling in the current financial year will have a negative currency translation effect on its final results.According to the company, its organic revenue growth is more than both revenue in the year to date and the comparable period last year. This is due to high number of order intakes.Halma Plc added that the CFO designate Carole Cran will take over from Steve Gunning as Chief Financial Offer on April 1.On the LSE, the stock is trading at 2,640.00 pence, up 2.17 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX