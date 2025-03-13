LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis Plc (ELM.L), a specialty chemicals company, announced Thursday that Luc van Ravenstein will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and join the Board on April 29, succeeding Paul Waterman.As announced in November last year, Waterman will step down as CEO and retire from the Board on the same date. He will continue to be employed by the Company and will be available as required for any transition support until the end of July 2025.Ravenstein has been with Elementis for the past 13 years. He has led the Company's largest business segment, Performance Specialties, previously Coatings, for seven years. Before that, he led the Personal Care segment for six years during a period of significant growth. Prior to joining the company, he was with Croda International plc.Luc van Ravenstein, incoming CEO, said, 'I'm delighted to have been appointed to lead this great company that has been my home for the last 13 years. We will be building on the momentum of the past few years to deliver our financial commitments. With fantastic people, innovative products and deep customer relationships, I look forward to working with everyone to take Elementis to the next level of success.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX