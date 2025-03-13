BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -RMB1.07 millionThe company's earnings came in at -RMB1.07 million, or -RMB0.01 per share. This compares with -RMB17.25 million, or -RMB0.22 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 20.3% to RMB93.15 million from RMB77.41 million last year.Aurora Mobile Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -RMB1.07 Mln. vs. -RMB17.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: -RMB0.01 vs. -RMB0.22 last year. -Revenue: RMB93.15 Mln vs. RMB77.41 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX