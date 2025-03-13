Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An #1 in Brand Finance's Global Insurance Brand Value for 9th Year, Brand Value Reaches $33.6 Billion

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx: 2318 / 82318; SSE: 601318) took top spot in the Brand Finance Insurance 100 2025 ranking, for the ninth year in a row, boasting a brand value of US$33.6 billion. Brand Finance said that Ping An emerges as the sector's most valuable brand. This resilience is attributed to its strong brand familiarity in China and steady growth in life, health, property & casualty (P&C) insurance and accidental injury insurance.

Brand Finance, a leading global brand valuation consultancy, also noted that Chinese insurance brands are making their mark on the global stage, driven by digital transformation, AI-driven innovation, and the expansion of 5G services. These brands continue to strengthen their market positions, with their strategic investments in technology and customer experience fueling brand growth.

Driven by customer needs, Ping An's core businesses are showing stable growth. Ping An remains steadfast in its customer-centric approach, deepening its technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy and achieving stable growth in its core businesses. In the first three quarters of 2024, Ping An achieved an operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company of RMB113.82 billion, representing a 5.5% increase year-on-year (YoY), and operating revenue of RMB775.38 billion, a 10.0% increase YoY. The three core businesses - life and health insurance, P&C and banking - showed sustained growth, with combined operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company reaching RMB119.65 billion, an increase of 5.7% YoY. New business value (NBV) for the life and health insurance business reached RMB35.16 billion, up 34.1% YoY. Customers entitled to service benefits in the health and senior care ecosystem accounted for over 69.6% of the NBV of life insurance.

Ping An is building world-leading AI capabilities to drive sales, improve efficiency and control risks.Ping An is focusing research and development investment in cutting-edge technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) large language models. As of the end of September 2024, Ping An had a world-class technology team of over 21,000 technology developers and over 3,000 scientists. The Group's patent applications led most international financial institutions, totaling 53,521 by the end of September 2024. The number of Ping An's generative AI patent applications ranked second globally[1]. With five industry-leading laboratories and nine major databases, covering finance, healthcare, senior care and other fields, Ping An continues to adopt new technology-driven measures to promote sales, improve efficiency, and control risks. In the first three quarters of 2024, Ping An's AI service representatives interacted with customers approximately 1.34 billion times, responding to queries and resolving consumer issues quickly. They covered more than 80% of the total customer service volume in that period. At Ping An Life, smart underwriting and smart claim settlement services resulted in 93% of life insurance policies underwritten in seconds, and claims closed in an average of 7.4 minutes. The Group also continued to improve its risk management, with claims savings via smart fraud risk identification amounting to RMB9.1 billion in the first nine months of 2024.

Ping An is promoting its "worry-free, timesaving, and money-saving" brand value proposition as it continues to enhance customer experience. Ping An works to make business as clear, simple and efficient as possible for customers. Ping An Auto Insurance covers 82 service items, including emergency assistance, annual inspection and designated driver services, making life simple for the 200 million users of the Ping An Auto Owner app. To save customers' time, Ping An offers one-stop services, such as Ping An Life's 1-1-1 Superfast Claim, with one-sentence reporting, one-click uploading, and one-minute validation. To save customers' money, Ping An uses professional services to achieve wealth preservation and appreciation, meeting customers' diversified needs. Ping An Bank's Credit Card for Overseas Students integrates insurance, banking, healthcare and other resources, providing a variety of preferential discounts for education, shopping, and travel.

Ping An actively fulfils its social responsibilities and supports the development of the real economy. As of the end of June 2024, Ping An had cumulatively invested nearly RMB9.46 trillion to bolster the real economy, covering major national projects in energy, transportation, water conservancy, and other sectors. It also supported major strategic priorities such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. As of the end of June 2024, Ping An's responsible investment of insurance funds reached RMB799.90 billion, including RMB124.88 billion in green investments, RMB652.56 billion in social investments, and RMB22.46 billion in inclusive investments. In the first three quarters of 2024, Ping An's green insurance premium income reached RMB37.34 billion, and its funding for rural industrial vitalization totaled RMB31.406 billion, provided to Ping An's Rural Communities Support Program.

Brand Finance conducts first-hand research on over 6,000 corporate brands worldwide each year, engaging more than 175,000 respondents from 41 countries and regions. It defines brand value as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. The top five in the Brand Finance Insurance 100 2025 list are Ping An, Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), China Life, and Generali (Italy). This year, 13 Chinese insurance companies were included in the world's top 100, with brand value accounting for 22.9% of the total value, ranking second globally by country.

[1] Ranked according to data on generative AI patent filings released by the World Intellectual Property Organization in 2024.

