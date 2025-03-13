Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2025 10:10 Uhr
146 Leser
Fortuna Mining Corp.: Fortuna intersects 7.2 g/t Au over 31.5 meters at Kingfisher, Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, "Exploration drilling at Kingfisher has moved to infilling and improving the resource confidence along the 1-kilometer strike length of the current resource pit, with several notable intersections including 7.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 31.5 meters in drill hole SGRC2278." Mr. Weedon continued, "At the Sunbird deposit, deep exploration drilling testing the southern extent has continued to return excellent results, including 4.3 g/t Au over a true width of 23.1 meters from 733 meters in drill hole SGRD2215, representing the deepest intercept to date, with mineralization remaining open at depth and down plunge."

Kingfisher deposit

Once the infill program and near exploration are successfully completed, we expect to migrate the Kingfisher resources into the Séguéla Mine Mineral Reserves in 2025.

Drilling highlights include:

SGRD2153:10.6 g/t Au
65.9 g/t Au
44.8 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 9.4 meters from 223 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 223 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 227 meters
SGRC2264:8.4 g/t Au
62.6 g/t Au
6.9 g/t Au
43.2 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 14.5 meters from 10 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.7 meters from 19 meters
over an estimated true width of 6.0 meters from 31 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 31 meters
SGRC2278:7.2 g/t Au
28.9 g/t Au
128.9 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 31.5 meters from 91 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.7 meters from 118 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 123 meters
SGRD2280:8.1 g/t Au
18.7 g/t Au
24.6 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 16.2 meters from 89 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 3.4 meters from 96 meters
over an estimated true width of 1.7 meters from 106 meters
SGRC2309:3.3 g/t Au
26.2 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 35.7 meters from 46 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 74 meters
SGRC2312:3.8 g/t Au
44.2 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 39.1 meters from 86 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.7 meters from 123 meters
SGRC2322:7.9 g/t Au
68.5 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 140 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 149 meters

An additional 100 drill holes, totaling 10,978 meters of a planned 28,000-meter drilling program, have been completed at the Kingfisher deposit (see Figure 1) as part of the resource confidence infill program (see Figure 2). Drilling remains ongoing across the current pit-constrained Inferred Resource and will also extend to test the immediate margins, both at depth and along strike, where late 2024 drilling identified several promising intervals intersected after the initial resource estimate was completed (refer to Fortuna's news release dated December 16, 2024 (https://fortunamining.com/news/fortuna-extends-kingfisher-deposit-with-drill-intersect-of-4-1-g-t-au-over-15-3-meters-at-the-seguela-mine-cote-divoire/)).

The recent drilling has continued to highlight the widths and grade tenor intersected in the first drilling phase, supporting and refining the geological interpretation. Kingfisher remains open at depth for most of the drilled 2-kilometer strike length, with the deepest drilling testing to only approximately 250 meters below surface (refer to Figure 2).

Figure 1: Séguéla Mine deposit locations

Séguéla Mine deposit locations

Figure 2: Kingfisher deposit long-section - looking west

Kingfisher deposit long-section - looking west

Sunbird deposit

Drilling has now extended mineralization approximately 700 meters to the south beyond the limit of the current underground Inferred Resource and some 600 meters below surface.

Drilling highlights include:

SGRD2207:8.3 g/t Au
6.0 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 3.5 meters from 250 meters
over an estimated true width of 4.2 meters from 301 meters
SGRD2208:9.3 g/t Au
60.5 g/t Au
7.5 g/t Au
17.4 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 583 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 585 meters
over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 595 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 595 meters
SGRD2211:3.9 g/t Au
38.0 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 23.8 meters from 648 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 670 meters
SGRD2212:6.3 g/t Au
12.6 g/t Au
29.1 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 22.4 meters from 339 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 342 meters and
over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 345 meters
SGRD2214:4.6 g/t Auover an estimated true width of 7.0 meters from 370 meters
SGRD2215:4.3 g/t Au
45.8 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 23.1 meters from 733 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 735 meters

Results from a further 10 holes, totaling 5,120 meters of a planned 12,000-meter drilling program have been received, including an interval of 4.3 g/t Au over a true width of 23.1 meters from 733 meters in drill hole SGRD2215, which is the deepest intersection drilled at Séguéla (refer to Figure 3).

The last phase of the current program will step out above and below the current intersection to further refine the geometry and controls on the interpreted mineralized shoot during the second quarter of 2025.

Figure 3: Sunbird long section - looking west

Sunbird long section - looking west

Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program at the Séguéla Gold Mine.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported to ALS's preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, before also being transported via commercial courier to ALS's facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines and exploration activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website (https://www.fortunamining.com).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com (mailto:info@fmcmail.com) | fortunamining.com (https://www.fortunamining.com/) | X (https://x.com/fortunamining) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortunamining/) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@fortunamining)

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about further extension potential at the Kingfisher and Sunbird deposits; statements that the Sunbird deposit continues to support underground mining potential; the Company's expectations regarding drilling in the second quarter of 2025 to step out and above of the current interception to refine the geology and controls on the intercepted mineralized shoot at the Sunbird deposit; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; expectations regarding additional drilling and exploration programs planned; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations. Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; changes in prices for gold, silver, and other metals; the timing and success of the Company's proposed exploration programs; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; fluctuations in prices for energy, labor, materials, supplies and services; fluctuations in currencies; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; the Company's ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding the results from the exploration programs conducted at the Company's mineral properties including the Séguéla Mine; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's information derived from its exploration programs at the Company's mineral properties; current mineral resource and reserve estimates; the presence and continuity of mineralization at the Company's properties; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1

Séguéla Mine drill program details of the drill holes and assay results for the Kingfisher and Sunbird deposits

Kingfisher deposit

HoleIDEasting
(WGS84_29N)		Northing
(WGS84_29N)		Elevation
(m)		EOH1,2
Depth
(m)		UTM
Azimuth		DipDepth2,3
From
(m)		Depth2
To
(m)		Drilled2
Width
(m)		ETW4
(m)		Au
(ppm)		Hole
Type5		Area
SGRD2131743746892908428199.690-60159169108.50.8RCDKingfisher
1781901210.23.9RCDKingfisher
incl18418510.921.2RCDKingfisher
SGRD213574363189250041422090-60NSI RCDKingfisher
SGRD2137743719892906429260.290-6020421397.71.0RCDKingfisher
SGRD213874358089250042629090-6019219754.31.6RCDKingfisher
SGRD213974358489254643010590-60NSI RCDKingfisher
SGRD2146743584892545430291.390-602182301210.21.1RCDKingfisher
SGRC214774360489280242960.090-60Abandon RCKingfisher
SGRD214874377289300441322890-601611791815.30.9RCDKingfisher
SGRD214974357089239542229590-6018719586.84.1RCDKingfisher
incl19019110.925.6RCDKingfisher
20020443.43.5RCDKingfisher
incl20120210.911.4RCDKingfisher
SGRD2150743604892802429370.490-602662973126.42.4RCDKingfisher
incl26726810.916.1RCDKingfisher
SGRD215174352689259244533090-60NSI RCDKingfisher
SGRD2152743836893102414160.390-6012112765.12.3RCDKingfisher
SGRD2153743718892955429291.390-60223234119.410.6RCDKingfisher
incl22322410.965.9RCDKingfisher
and22722810.944.8RCDKingfisher
SGRD215474345689259246339990-6038438843.42.6RCDKingfisher
SGRD2155743808893102413201.390-6013513832.61.8RCDKingfisher
16416843.41.3RCDKingfisher
SGRD215674361789200043916890-6069811210.20.5RCDKingfisher
SGRD215774382889320042715090-60NSI RCDKingfisher
SGRC22527438688929823756190-602233119.41.7RCKingfisher
SGRC22537438898929813893090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC22547438948930313933690-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC22557438508927323665090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC22567437018924803826690-60373921.74.6RCKingfisher
SGRC225774380289273138810090-6012251311.11.7RCKingfisher
36551916.20.7RCKingfisher
SGRC22587438888929363733090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC22597438588929363786090-60354497.72.7RCKingfisher
SGRC22607438278927333686190-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC22617348028928873989090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC22627438278928883948690-60676810.95.4RCKingfisher
SGRC226374377289273038812690-606576119.40.6RCKingfisher
851052017.03.6RCKingfisher
incl979810.911.1RCKingfisher
and10210310.927.2RCKingfisher
SGRC22647438538928883915490-6010271714.58.4RCKingfisher
incl192121.762.6RCKingfisher
313876.06.9RCKingfisher
incl313210.943.2RCKingfisher
SGRC22657438528928333896190-602031119.41.3RCKingfisher
SGRC22667438258928343898090-6021331210.21.4RCKingfisher
5566119.41.7RCKingfisher
SGRC226774379989283238911390-6041612017.00.7RCKingfisher
707332.61.8RCKingfisher
821042218.70.9RCKingfisher
SGRC226874375089267939013490-60821092723.03.4RCKingfisher
incl959721.727.5RCKingfisher
SGRC226974377489283539313390-6087991210.20.9RCKingfisher
11812797.71.2RCKingfisher
SGRC22707437738926803888890-60333632.63.9RCKingfisher
57721512.85.3RCKingfisher
incl676921.734.8RCKingfisher
SGRC22717437508928354143690-60Abandon RCKingfisher
SGRC22737438248926823827090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRD227574374789277839215090-601221482622.13.2RCDKingfisher
incl13813910.913.7RCDKingfisher
and14514610.927.4RCDKingfisher
SGRC227674372689247837911090-6041662521.31.8RCKingfisher
incl606110.913.6RCKingfisher
SGRD22777437998926813859090-6015301512.81.1RCDKingfisher
SGRC227874370189248038213290-605465119.42.6RCKingfisher
747621.75.0RCKingfisher
911283731.57.2RCKingfisher
incl10911010.913.5RCKingfisher
and11411510.918.7RCKingfisher
and11812021.728.9RCKingfisher
and12312410.9128.9RCKingfisher
and12512610.910.8RCKingfisher
SGRC227974377689278339312090-60721093731.51.2RCKingfisher
SGRD228074372589262939715190-60891081916.28.1RCDKingfisher
incl9610043.418.7RCDKingfisher
and10610821.724.6RCDKingfisher
and11211421.76.2RCDKingfisher
incl11311410.911.8RCDKingfisher
SGRC22817437988924773835090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC228274375189263139511790-6058751714.51.2RCKingfisher
798786.83.6RCKingfisher
incl798010.919.1RCKingfisher
SGRC22837437768924783997090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC228474377389263139010090-6033481512.81.0RCKingfisher
SGRC228574372589243038310290-6033754235.72.5RCKingfisher
incl363710.911.0RCKingfisher
and535410.911.6RCKingfisher
and656610.913.2RCKingfisher
SGRC22867438018928013918690-606677119.40.8RCKingfisher
SGRC22877438008926313868190-60212108.56.7RCKingfisher
incl5610.930.3RCKingfisher
and91010.916.1RCKingfisher
SGRC22887437758924283806090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC22897437518924333798090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC22907438028925813855090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC22917437998924293794090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC22927437768925833807090-603161311.10.8RCKingfisher
SGRC22937437518925813839790-6034562218.72.1RCKingfisher
incl525310.913.6RCKingfisher
and555610.911.6RCKingfisher
SGRC22957437518924793829090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC22967438248927813908090-602865.11.0RCKingfisher
19392017.00.9RCKingfisher
SGRC22977438528927823826090-603181512.81.0RCKingfisher
SGRC229874372589258239113290-6066791311.11.5RCKingfisher
incl787910.910.3RCKingfisher
SGRC22997438008925323775090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC23007437758925313797090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC23027437798923793763690-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC23037437528923803776090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC230474375189273039113590-60192010.95.6RCKingfisher
748065.11.3RCKingfisher
901324235.72.7RCKingfisher
incl11811910.923.1RCKingfisher
and13013110.933.9RCKingfisher
SGRC23067437528925283839090-60222976.01.1RCKingfisher
SGRC230774372889252838811090-604859119.41.0RCKingfisher
768597.72.8RCKingfisher
SGRC23087437268923803778090-6019361714.52.3RCKingfisher
incl343510.914.0RCKingfisher
SGRC230974370189238038110490-6046884235.73.3RCKingfisher
incl717210.912.1RCKingfisher
and747510.926.2RCKingfisher
and798010.918.1RCKingfisher
and828310.918.3RCKingfisher
SGRC231174367489237938311190-60424865.11.7RCKingfisher
707443.42.2RCKingfisher
78951714.50.7RCKingfisher
9910565.11.0RCKingfisher
SGRC231274370089253039015090-60727865.11.4RCKingfisher
861324639.13.8RCKingfisher
incl10410510.913.1RCKingfisher
and11011110.911.6RCKingfisher
and12312521.744.2RCKingfisher
SGRC23147437768923303763090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC23157437498923313775090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC23167437268923303797090-6061043.41.9RCKingfisher
SGRC231774370089258139613090-60971202319.62.1RCKingfisher
SGRC23187437008923283809090-6036703428.92.2RCKingfisher
incl525310.923.6RCKingfisher
SGRC232074367489233039910890-60364376.01.0RCKingfisher
64781411.91.3RCKingfisher
821082622.11.6RCKingfisher
incl10210310.911.6RCKingfisher
SGRC232274367689248238715690-601081302218.72.1RCKingfisher
1401541411.97.9RCKingfisher
incl14414510.915.0RCKingfisher
and14915010.968.5RCKingfisher
SGRC23257437758922783753090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC23287437538922793695090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC23297437258922773777090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC23307437488922263754090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRD233174364989238037715090-60707332.65.0RCDKingfisher
SGRD233274367589253140517490-601011242319.62.1RCDKingfisher
incl10911010.910.8RCDKingfisher
15816354.31.8RCDKingfisher
SGRC23347437258922293776090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC23367437018922303888090-6015291411.91.2RCKingfisher
37511411.92.2RCKingfisher
incl484910.915.3RCKingfisher
SGRC233774367589223139010090-6043743126.43.5RCKingfisher
incl444510.918.7RCKingfisher
and525421.710.7RCKingfisher
78911311.12.6RCKingfisher
incl818210.913.4RCKingfisher
SGRD234174362489223239113290-6080971714.51.5RCDKingfisher
SGRC23427437528921823763090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC23437437268921823775090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC23447437008921793787090-60101443.42.2RCKingfisher
18402218.73.9RCKingfisher
incl242510.923.7RCKingfisher
and282910.914.8RCKingfisher
and353610.920.7RCKingfisher
SGRC23457436798921793919490-6034713731.53.1RCKingfisher
incl353832.618.1RCKingfisher
SGRC234674365089217938111290-60535410.96.7RCKingfisher
59781916.23.7RCKingfisher
incl717321.724.0RCKingfisher
SGRC234874360289218140315390-60901031311.11.4RCKingfisher
11411954.31.5RCKingfisher
12613486.81.9RCKingfisher
SGRC23517437258921324053090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC23527437018921314057290-6012322017.03.7RCKingfisher
incl222310.912.0RCKingfisher
and262710.916.7RCKingfisher
and282910.913.7RCKingfisher
SGRC23557437218920753883490-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC23567436988920743874090-60NSI RCKingfisher
SGRC23577436768920763867490-6035491411.91.0RCKingfisher

Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole
2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place
3. NSI: No significant intercepts
4. ETW: Estimated true width
5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

Sunbird deposit

HoleIDEasting
(WGS84_29N)		Northing
(WGS84_29N)		Elevation
(m)		EOH1,2
Depth
(m)		UTM
Azimuth		DipDepth2,3
From
(m)		Depth2
To
(m)		Drilled2
Width
(m)		ETW4
(m)		Au
(ppm)		Hole
Type5		Area
SGRD2205742500892435554450.290-60363374117.72.2RCDSunbird
40641485.63.3RCDSunbird
incl40740810.711.0RCDSunbird
42342632.14.8RCDSunbird
incl42542610.711.2RCDSunbird
43444064.22.4RCDSunbird
SGRD2206742505892550553456.190-6035135210.712.2RCDSunbird
44444842.82.3RCDSunbird
SGRD2207742565892485565370.290-6025025553.58.3RCDSunbird
incl25025110.716.8RCDSunbird
and25225310.710.9RCDSunbird
28128653.53.3RCDSunbird
incl28428510.710.9RCDSunbird
30130764.26.0RCDSunbird
incl30430510.711.2RCDSunbird
SGRD2208742370892125596630.190-60561572117.72.9RCDSunbird
incl57057110.715.0RCDSunbird
58359185.69.3RCDSunbird
incl58558610.760.5RCDSunbird
59559832.17.5RCDSunbird
incl59559610.717.4RCDSunbird
SGRD2209742445892335567500.290-604664821611.21.9RCDSunbird
SGRD221174232489202660370890-6021421732.12.9RCDSunbird
6486823423.83.9RCDSunbird
incl67067221.438.0RCDSunbird
68869021.43.9RCDSunbird
SGRD221274254089251056340590-603393713222.46.3RCDSunbird
incl34234421.412.6RCDSunbird
and34534832.129.1RCDSunbird
and34935010.714.9RCDSunbird
and35635710.713.3RCDSunbird
SGRD2213742575892610568400.190-60308319117.72.2RCDSunbird
SGRD221474250089236056442090-6027427621.42.9RCDSunbird
32032885.61.4RCDSunbird
33734585.62.2RCDSunbird
incl33733810.713.8RCDSunbird
35436285.62.4RCDSunbird
370380107.04.6RCDSunbird
incl37137210.713.6RCDSunbird
and37337410.713.2RCDSunbird
SGRD221574228089192860078090-606947182416.80.9RCDSunbird
72372853.51.0RCDSunbird
7337663323.14.3RCDSunbird
incl73573610.745.8RCDSunbird
and74174210.710.4RCDSunbird
and74574610.714.9RCDSunbird

Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole
2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place
3. NSI: No significant intercepts
4. ETW: Estimated true width
5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf784d28-59c1-43ef-b822-4428d673a584 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf784d28-59c1-43ef-b822-4428d673a584)
(https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf784d28-59c1-43ef-b822-4428d673a584)https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/821a4021-e749-4f40-97f6-64f7b9c6646c (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/821a4021-e749-4f40-97f6-64f7b9c6646c)
(https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/821a4021-e749-4f40-97f6-64f7b9c6646c)https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d21f56e-1cc1-4965-a4b0-3c2d69d49a2f (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d21f56e-1cc1-4965-a4b0-3c2d69d49a2f)

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at


